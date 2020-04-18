Jamie Vardy pulled out of Arsenal move in 2016 after meeting with Arsene Wenger

Jamie Vardy turned down a move to Arsenal in 2016 despite the Gunners already matching his release clause.

After firing Leicester City to an unlikely title win in the 2015/2016 season, Vardy was a wanted man with several top teams looking to sign him.

He agreed to join Arsenal and came over to London with his wife to see the club’s officials.

However, after a meeting with Arsene Wenger and some club’s leaders, he phoned in to ask for more time to think about the move.

Arsenal’s negotiator at the time was Dick Law, and he recently opened up to The Athletic about the failed move.

He claimed that once he got the call from Vardy as the striker departed London; he was no longer confident that the deal would go through.

He told The Athletic as cited by Sun Sports: “The deal with Leicester was done, the deal with the player was done.

“He came down to visit with his wife Rebekah, he sat on the couch in front of Arsene…and then he backed off.

“On his way back to Leicester I get a call from the player saying he wants to think about it overnight. At that point, you know it’s bad news.”

Vardy eventually agreed to stay at Leicester City and he signed a new deal at the King Power Stadium.

He is this seasons Premier League’s top scorer with 19 league goals.