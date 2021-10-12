January exit likely with out of favour star intent on quitting Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has no intention of staying with Arsenal beyond his current contract, opening the door to a January move.

The Frenchman will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season assuming no new deal is struck, and according to Football.London, the striker has zero intention of agreeing to one.

That being said, there isn’t a single whisper at present to claim that Arsenal are offering one either, and with Laca currently struggling to break into the starting line-up, it seems unlikely that either the player or the team would look to continue to work together.

The rumours at present are pointing towards a January move away from the club, which would allow us to cash-in instead of losing him for nothing months later, while the player himself would likely prefer to be playing football instead of sitting on the bench as back-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is strong speculation at present about who we will bring in to replace the former Lyon striker, with a number of names being tipped as targets, but what will be interesting is if Laca does leave in January, whether that will fuel or club to make their move to replace him before next summer.

Who do you believe would be the best replacement for the striker? Can we afford to sell Laca in January and wait to replace him in the summer?

Patrik