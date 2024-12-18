January exit now looking likely for wantaway Arsenal defender – Should we let him go?

Jakub Kiwior has been a bit of a divisive figure since his arrival to the club in 2023, particularly this campaign in the few games he’s played. Inconsistencies have been a reason for this with the Polish international capable of dropping distinct performances in consecutive games. This is perhaps what has led to him being the most talked about player this season pertaining to transfers away from the club but then again, another reason might be the sheer number of clubs interested in making a move for him.

Napoli has undoubtedly been the most keen (according to reports), there has been a lot of articles linking Napoli with a move for him in weeks and months but it has been reported that Arsenal won’t entertain any offers for him in January. This decision on our end is very understandable considering how useful he’s been when covering for injuries. As it stands, he’s the only natural debuty to Gabriel Magalhães so it wouldn’t be logical to let him go in the middle of the season.

However, our hands might be forced to sell if latest reports are anything to go by. Tuttomercatoweb have reported that the former Spezia man has taken action after being left frustrated by his game time in the English capital. He, reportedly, instructed his entourage to start actively looking for a new club for him. It also went on to state that a meeting between Napoli and his agent will be held in the coming days ahead of a potential move next month.

We may wish to keep hold of him for the rest of the season but if the player insists on a move away then we should simply let him go. He’ll probably net no less than 20 million anyway so it would be a good decision, it will be an even better one if we can keep the pair of Calafiori and Tomiyasu fit for the remainder of the campaign.

What would you have the club do, keep or sell?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…