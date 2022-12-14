January is Leicester’s last chance to cash in on Tielemans to Arsenal

All through last summer’s transfer window, it was widely reported (and even assumed in many places), that Youri Tielemans would end up as an Arsenal player in this current campaign.

But it would appear that the Foxes refused to play ball and were trying to recoup as much of the original outlay when they paid £40million for Tielemans from Monaco in 2019, and in the end the Belgian midfielder stayed put at the Walkers Stadium.

Even now, it is being reported in the Mirror that Leicester are still hoping to get £20million to let him leave in January, and honestly they are more likely to get that much for a player with only six months left on his contract.

Tielemans himself practically confirmed that he was in talks with Arsenal last summer, when he admitted that he had previouly had a chance to join Arsenal when he was a few years younger, but thought he had no chance of getting a first team place. In an interview, he said, “I knew not much was going to change with Arsenal’s squad.”

“Their management wanted to keep the same group of players together in order to finish high in the Premier League.

“I had to be honest with myself and take a look at the midfielders Arsenal have got. They are top-class players.”

He continued, “I knew that I would not get many first-team chances with them, so I didn’t give any more thought to joining them. I never said no to any club. But I made it clear where I wanted to go.”

So maybe this time, the Belgian is very happy to join Arteta’s project, especially as the only backups to Xhaka and Partey is currently Lokonga and Elneny, which is hardly going to put Tielemans off joining the Gunners this time around, in my humble opinion.

It can only help that Arsenal are currently flying at the top of the League and are definitely in line for a trophy or two this season, wheras Leicester have only managed to recently climb out of the relegation dogfight and are now comfortably in mid-table, so Tielemans has nothing left to fight for with the Foxes.

I surmise Leicester may think they may as well try to salvage something from his sale now instead of letting him leave for free in the summer.

I reckon a reasonable ten million quid bid would be enough for Leicester to finally let him go. What do you think?