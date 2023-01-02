A busy January for Arsenal Women in their race for WSL title & new players by Michelle

With the turkey, mince pies and festivities behind us let’s take a look at what January has in store for our Gunners. They’ve got a busy couple of weeks when they return from the Christmas break, kicking off at Emirates Stadium when they face WSL front-runners Chelsea on Sunday 15th January, kick-off 12pm UK.

This clash of the WSL heavyweights may even set a new WSL attendance record as away tickets have already sold out. Tickets for home fans remain on-sale and can be purchased by clicking here. This really is a must-win match for both sides but particularly for Arsenal if they are to keep their WSL title hopes alive, though there is of course still a long season ahead of us.

Our Gunners will then take on Brighton & Hove Albion Women away at Broadfield Stadium on 22nd January. Tickets can be purchased here. Brighton as 2nd from the bottom of the WSL table and have lost 5 of their 8 WSL matches played and should certainly be an easier challenge for Arsenal.

Our Gunners are in play again on 25th / 26th January as they face Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Conti Cup. That’s 3 matches over 11 or 12 days for our Gunners but who’s going to be on the team?

The January transfer window is underway, closing on 31st January. With injuries plaguing Arsenal in the first few months of the season and the recent significant ACL injuries sustained by Arsenal’s top 2 goalscorers and assisters, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall is on hunt to replace their fire-power.

Arsenal are believed to be close to finalising deals with goalkeeper (yes, goalkeeper!?) Sabrina D’Angelo and dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova and have Brazilian striker Debinha at the top of their wish list. Arsenal have also been linked to 19 year old Danish midfielder Kathrine Kühl and Benfica forward Cloé Lacasse.

January should be a very interesting month indeed, in all kinds of ways, for our Gunners!

Happy New Year Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

