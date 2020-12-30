January Preview – The month that Arsenal turn things around?

If we look at the last couple of months for Arsenal, they are probably the worst I have seen in my lifetime.

November started with a brilliant win at Old Trafford on the 1st, but other than a couple of facile Europa League wins it was awful right up until Christmas, with just 2 points from the intervening League games.

Thankfully our Boxing Day win over Chelsea came at last and now we have doubled our wins in December with last night’s victory at Brighton.

As we enter Jovial January, we have moved back up to the heady heights of 13th place in the table, but we must now go on a run to get us back amongst the big boys.

We start with West Brom on the 2nd, and if we don’t win that we can forget about any sort of revival at all.

Then we have a week’s rest before we welcome Newcastle to start off our FA cup adventure. Again that should be an easy win and should set us up for two nice home League games against Palace and Newcastle again. If we can win all of those we should have much greater confidence going to Southampton on the 26th, and we have the return against Man United at the Emirates on the 30th. Wouldn’t it be great to do the Double over them for a change….

Could we? Will we? Will January get us back on track?