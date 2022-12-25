January set to be the month that could make or break Arsenal

Arsenal has had a solid first half of the season, but the second half will offer them even tougher challenges to overcome before they can lift the league title.

The Premier League returns this week, but January will be a very tough month for Mikel Arteta’s men, considering the games they will have to play.

They will begin the year with a trip to the in-form Newcastle United to face Eddie Howe’s side, a game they know will be a very tough test.

After that game, they will face Tottenham at their place in one of the most important North London derbies in recent times.

They will then play against Manchester United before facing Everton. The Red Devils are the only club that has beaten them this season, so they will be tough opponents to face.

Everton could be seen as easy opponents on paper, but the Toffees can be formidable competitors who will give Arsenal a run for their money.

Earlier in the season, Arsenal had a similarly tough run of fixtures and won most of the games. If they win these matches in January, it will become very difficult to stop them from winning the league.

