January transfer window round-up for Arsenal Women – but no new super striker! by Michelle

The January transfer window has been a very interesting one for Arsenal Women.

We’ve seen Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs move to Aston Villa and Japanese international Mana Iwabuchi move to Spurs. Both players are believed to have moved to increase their game time to ensure they meet the criteria for selection by their national teams, ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 which is being hosted by Australia & New Zealand across July and August 2023.

We’ve also welcomed a number of new international arrivals into the Arsenal squad, with boss Jonas Eidevall being very active in the January transfer window.

23 year old Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova was the first to arrive early in January, signing to Arsenal from Ajax. Pelova made her full debut for Arsenal on Sunday when Arsenal beat Leeds 9-0 at Meadow Park in the Vitality FA Cup 4th round, scoring her debut goal in the final minutes of the match.

19 year old Danish international midfielder Kathrine Kuhl was the next international arrival, signing to Arsenal from FC Nordsjælland. Kuhl made her full debut for Arsenal on Sunday, alongside teammate Pelova also scoring her debut Arsenal goal, in the first half of the match.

Brazilian international Gio Queiroz, who signed for Arsenal in the 2022 summer transfer window, had been on-loan to Everton since her arrival but was re-called to Arsenal in early January. Gio made her Arsenal debut alongside Pelova and Kuhl on Sunday, playing very well.

In mid January Arsenal’s 3rd and final international arrival was Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, signing to Arsenal from Swedish side Vittsjo GIK. D’Angelo made her debut for Arsenal last week when Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Meadow Park in the Conti Cup quarter-finals, recording her first clean sheet for the Gunners.

But we still haven’t seen Eidevall’s super striker dream come true.. Arsenal have been linked to a number of high-profile strikers throughout the transfer window including:

Brazilian international Debinha who decided to stay in the American Football League after leaving Carolina Courage

Benfica’s Canadian international Cloe Lacasse but Arsenal could not reach a deal with the club

Man United’s England international Alessia Russo but Man Utd refused Arsenal’s World Record bid saying Russo “is not for sale at any price”

Lyon’s Danish international Signe Bruun was keen to move to Arsenal but Lyon would not let her go in this transfer window

So the transfer window is closed until summer. It will now be all about settling players into the Arsenal squad and seeing how they come together as a unit over the coming weeks and months.

Any thoughts on the in’s and out’s of this transfer window? What do you think some of Arsenal’s better or worse moves through January?

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….