Jason Cundy insists former Arsenal starlet would bench Martinelli and Trossard

Jason Cundy has argued that Eberechi Eze is a better player than Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Crystal Palace star has been one of the most consistent attackers in the Premier League this season.

He is expected to leave his current team at the end of this campaign, and Arsenal should be in the running to sign him.

Eze’s form has been too good to ignore, and he could be named in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Arsenal is already looking at new stars to add to their group, and they should probably consider a move for Eze, whom they released as a teenager.

Cundy spoke about the attacker and insisted he would start in most top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

He said on talkSPORT: “This kid is special. I think he is better than Doku. What I am doing is kind of comparing to where he can get in. I think he gets in Liverpool’s team.

“I think he gets in Arsenal’s team on the left-hand side. I would have him ahead of Trossard and Martinelli. I would. I 100% would.”

Eze has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and he performed better than most of our attackers.

We probably should consider adding him to our squad because he has the attributes to thrive on our team.

