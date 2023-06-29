Jason Cundy reckons Declan Rice will improve one key area of his game at Arsenal

Jason Cundy of TalkSport is confident that Declan Rice has the ability to incorporate goal-scoring into his game as he nears a potential transfer to Arsenal.

Rice, who has been identified as the Gunners’ primary target, is on the verge of joining the club’s squad for the upcoming season, a move that has been in the works for several months.

Known for his exceptional skills as a defensive midfielder, Rice is adept at fulfilling his defensive duties with precision. However, there may be an expectation for him to contribute goals during the season, similar to Rodri’s role at Manchester City.

While not widely recognised for his goal-scoring ability, Cundy believes that Rice has the capacity to develop this aspect of his game now that he would be playing at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal. The change in environment and potential new responsibilities could facilitate Rice’s growth as a goal-scoring midfielder.

Cundy’s assessment suggests that Rice has the potential to evolve and adapt his playing style to meet the demands of his new club,

He said on Talk Sport:

“There are goals in him. Declan played with a little bit of a handbrake at West Ham.

“This player can improve even more. We’ve nowhere near seen the finished article of Rice yet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is an effective midfielder who will always get the job done whenever he steps on the field and we expect him to shine at the Emirates.

The Englishman will not be required to score, but he might get chances and we expect him to convert them.

