Jason Cundy wants Chelsea to beat Arsenal to sign a fine attacker

Arsenal are reportedly keen to secure the signature of Julian Alvarez, yet former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has urged the Blues to move decisively and win the race for the forward. The Gunners have been working discreetly on potential reinforcements and are among the clubs linked with a move for the Argentine as they seek to further strengthen their squad.

Alvarez previously demonstrated his quality in the Premier League and was widely regarded as one of the most clinical attackers during his time in England. Although he has impressed in European competition, he has experienced a period of inconsistent form in front of goal at Atletico Madrid. Arsenal remain aware of how effective he can be at the highest level and would welcome the opportunity to see him rediscover that sharpness in north London.

Arsenal and Chelsea in pursuit

Mikel Arteta’s side is understood to have tracked Alvarez closely, and a return to England could appeal to the player, particularly if Manchester City show no inclination to re-sign him. Arsenal’s structured approach and current momentum may position them as a serious contender should he become available.

However, Chelsea have also been credited with strong interest, and Cundy believes his former club should prioritise signing the striker. He views Alvarez as the type of established, ready-made addition capable of elevating the team immediately.

Cundy’s endorsement

Cundy made his stance clear when discussing Chelsea’s recruitment strategy. He said, as quoted by Talk Sport: “When we talk about what Chelsea need, we often talk about an off the peg type of player. Julian Alvarez fits that type of player that we need. That is the type of player I’d like us to sign more of. He’s Premier League ready. You’re not going to be waiting for someone to adapt to the Premier League.”

His comments underline the appeal of signing a player already accustomed to English football. As speculation intensifies, both clubs may look to position themselves strongly ahead of the next transfer window, setting the stage for a potentially significant battle for Alvarez’s signature.