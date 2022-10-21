Jason Eidevall asks home fans to help “create a very memorable history” with the Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women Manager Eiedevall says “Invest in us. Invest your time..” By Michelle

Speaking to the press after Arsenal Women´s historic 5-1 away win over current UWCL champions Lyon, boss Jonas Eidevall talked about Arsenal´s upcoming WSL clash away at Liverpool, and has a message to the fans about joining Arsenal at the Emirates stadium for the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

Eidevall and his team already have their sights fully on their next Women´s Super League game where they will take on Liverpool away at Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon. Tickets available to purchase here.

“We’re not entitled to anything. You always have to put in the work and it starts with preparation. Now, we need to prepare for Liverpool. That’s gonna require a huge performance from us in order to get the result there. So now it starts: refresh, recover, prepare, and then we have to do all that over again. You get nothing for free in football. We need to put in the work again and again and again.”

When asked if he had a message for the fans who were thinking of joining Arsenal at the Emirates for their home group games, Eidevall had this to say: “Invest in us. Invest your time, invest your passion and your commitment, and we will do everything in our power to repay you for that. Together, we will create a very memorable history for the club.”

On Thursday 27th October Arsenal are back to their champions league campaign at Emirates Stadium. Tickets for that game are available here.

Tickets are still available for all of Arsenal´s Champions League fixtures so don’t miss your chance to cheer on the Gunners.

I´m sure all games will be phenomenal, especially under the lights at the Emirates. With Arsenal´s incredible 5 – 1 away performance against top seeded team Lyon. Arsenal are now widely predicted to win their group which would take them into the finals of the UEFA Women´s Champions League finals. This really good me Arsenal´s year for the men and the women´s teams. And if they can pull off a good performance against Liverpool (especially with a few goals) they could push Man United off the top League spot which they currently occupy due to goal difference. Go Arsenal!

Michelle Maxwell

