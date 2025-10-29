Jeff Stelling aims a dig at Arsenal for their playing style

Arsenal fans appear increasingly unbothered by criticism of their team’s pragmatic approach to football. Many now accept that effectiveness matters more than aesthetics. The Gunners have become one of the most organised and tactically disciplined sides in the Premier League, even if that sometimes comes at the expense of attacking flair.

Despite possessing some of the most technically gifted players in the division, Arsenal have struggled to create and convert chances from open play. On several occasions, they have focused less on breaking teams down through fluid attacking movement and more on capitalising on set pieces. This tactical shift has proved effective, with goals from corners and free kicks often securing crucial victories.

Arsenal’s Pragmatic Approach

The Gunners’ growing proficiency in dead-ball situations has led to accusations that they are prioritising results over entertainment. Their games have been described as overly methodical, with some observers suggesting that their reliance on set pieces diminishes the excitement once associated with Arsenal’s attacking football. Nonetheless, Arteta’s approach has brought consistency and control, attributes that were often missing in previous campaigns.

Fans appear to have embraced the results-driven philosophy, choosing satisfaction from victories over stylistic debates. The team’s ability to manage tight matches and secure narrow wins has kept them competitive at the top of the table. Arsenal’s emphasis on defensive structure and tactical organisation ensures they remain difficult to beat, even if their attacking play lacks spontaneity.

Jeff Stelling’s Criticism

Not everyone, however, is convinced by the Gunners’ approach. Speaking on Talk Sport, former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling expressed frustration after Arsenal’s narrow Premier League win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

“They can’t keep relying on set-plays, they just can’t,” Stelling said. “I love some of the Arsenal players. I love Saka, I love Odegaard, I love Eze. But please, please be just a bit more expansive.

“I mean watching Arsenal against Palace was like watching paint dry. It was purgatory.”

Stelling’s comments highlight a recurring debate surrounding Arsenal’s current identity: whether the pursuit of trophies justifies a less expressive brand of football. For now, results seem to vindicate Arteta’s tactical pragmatism, even if the spectacle occasionally divides opinion among fans and pundits alike.

