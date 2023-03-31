Jeff Stelling predicts the Arsenal v Leeds clash

After a long international break, Arsenal will be back doing what they know best, which is winning, this Saturday when they take on Leeds at Elland Road. Many Gooners know what will happen this Saturday; they know that they have another famous win against Leeds lined up for them, but what they don’t know is by how many goals they’ll win that match by.

Jump to the comments section and tell us by how many goals Arsenal will beat Leeds. Well, not many will predict a 2-0 win for Arsenal, but Sky Sports journalist Jeff Stelling says that game will end like that. For his weekend’s PL predictions, he had this to say: “Arsenal will make it seven Premier League wins in a row as they welcome Leeds to the Emirates, maintaining their eight point lead at the top of the table. Elsewhere Newcastle will get some revenge for their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United, as I think they will get the better of Erik Ten Hag’s men at St James Park.”

Arsenal’s results are the easiest to predict going forward, as they are unlikely to lose considering what’s at stake. Hopefully things go as Stelling predicts and Liverpool either draw or beat Manchester City, it could be a weekend to remember as the gap between Man City and Arsenal could extend.

Arsenal are winning this league, and they are going to do so one game at a time. Believe that!

Sam P

——————————————————–

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…