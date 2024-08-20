Jeff Stelling questions Arsenal’s latest transfer decision

Arsenal is reportedly open to selling Aaron Ramsdale to Wolves in the closing weeks of the transfer window, a decision that has left Jeff Stelling baffled.

The Gunners have been proud to have two high-quality goalkeepers as their first and second choices, having previously rejected offers for Ramsdale in January.

However, this summer, they have become more open to the Englishman’s departure after David Raya solidified his status as the team’s top goalkeeper.

Arsenal has reportedly identified Olympic gold medalist Joan García as Ramsdale’s ideal replacement, which could make it easier for them to sanction his move to Wolves.

Gary O’Neil’s side is expected to intensify their interest in Ramsdale in the coming days and could finalise the deal before the transfer window closes.

Speaking about Arsenal’s willingness to sell Ramsdale now, Stelling said, as quoted by Sun Sport:

“He has done nothing wrong. He is a good goalkeeper and we all accept that.

“He deserves and he is good enough to be playing in the Premier League for a decent side.

“He has been linked with Wolves, I get that completely. The question for Arsenal is you can’t go into a season just having a number one goalkeeper, you need a quality back-up as well.

“Have they got that now? I honestly don’t know.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We trust the decision-makers at the club and if they choose to sell Ramsdale it will be for the right reasons.

