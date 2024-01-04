Jeff Stelling reveals why Arsenal are “not going to win the title”

If Arsenal has one desire for 2024, it should be to score as many goals as they can in the Premier League.

In the first half of the 2023–24 Premier League season, Arsenal struggled with efficiency in front of goal, creating a lot of chances to win games by a huge margin, but they ended up winning with narrow margins, and they’ve even lost games, like the losses to Villa and West Ham due to their inability to bury their chances.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka, their key attacking trio, have only scored 11 goals between them. Isn’t that disappointing?

With that said, the commentator legend Jeff Stelling believes the Gunners have little chance to win the league if they continue to struggle in front of goal.

Stelling confessed on talkSPORT that Arsenal’s title bid will be jeopardized if they don’t score when it counts. He said, “if you look at that front three, Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka, between them they have eleven Premier League goals this season. You’re not going to win the title with that sort of output.”

“I don’t think they’ve been the same!” 😳 “They had 10 more points, 8 more goals, and had conceded 3x fewer, at the same stage!” ❌ Jeff Stelling reveals why he ISN’T having #AFC as #PL title winners, this season. pic.twitter.com/u6OxWAiUNQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 2, 2024

This winter, there is talk of bringing in a striker. I’m hoping it goes through. With a clinical striker, maybe their numbers in front of goal will improve, and they’ll be able to fire on all cylinders and compete for the Premier League crown.

After a disappointing 2022–23 season in which they lost the league title battle after they were leading, the Gooners were hoping for a redemption season this season. Hopefully, Arteta and the boys will redeem themselves come May, the end of this season.

Daniel O

