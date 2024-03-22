Jen Beattie has big ambitions stateside but Arsenal Women hold a very special place in her heart

On February 2nd, Arsenal Women confirmed Jen Beattie’s departure for Bay Football Club in the United States. The veteran defender joined Arsenal in 2009-13, winning the league title, two FA Cups, and two League Cups before moving on to Montpellier, Manchester City, and Melbourne City. She returned to the club in 2019, and became a vital member of the Gunners ever since. She left after 166 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 33 goals.

Speaking about her new club, Bay Football Club in the San Francisco Bay area, Jen has high ambitions.

“The way that they wanted to play football was hopefully what will suit me,” Beattie told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies. “It was massive. It didn’t take very long to convince me, I’ll be honest … Everyone wants to lift trophies and everyone wants to be as successful as possible.”

While the former Scotland international made it very clear that Arsenal will always hold a very special place in her heart, she clearly has big ambitions for Bay FC, who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Was she able to leave Arsenal easily?

Jen Beattie admits that her decision to quit Arsenal was difficult, and she understands that many others struggle with the same decision.

Jen Beattie told CNN: “No matter what time or when, it was always going to be a difficult decision to leave Arsenal.”

Fortunately, with her leaving, Arsenal gained another superfan who will continue to cheer on the team. “As soon as I made the decision, I knew I became a fan. I’ve still got some of the best mates in the world there and constantly on WhatsApp/FaceTiming them. So still keeping in touch as much as I can,” she added.

At 32, she’s unlikely to return to Arsenal as a player. She may return as a coach, considering she already coaches academy players.

Jen successfully beat breast cancer in 2020 and was given the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award, for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity. Jen was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023, for services to football and charity.

Nice to seeing Gunner legend Jen doing well state-side?

Susan N

