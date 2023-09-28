Jen Beattie hoping Arsenal Women “can get into a flow” after fragmented build-up to new WSL campaign by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s opening game of the Barclays Women’s Super League 2023-24 season will be played against Liverpool Women at Emirates Stadium, on Sunday 1st October, kick-off 14:00 UK. All of our Gunners, old and new, are now in pre-season training.

Due to big international commitments for our Arsenal Women, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Jen Beattie said that it’s been a particularly fragmented pre-season as our Gunners prepare for the new WSL campaign, as she appeared on Sky Sports ‘Three Players & A Podcast‘.

“It’s definitely been the most disjointed pre-season,” Jen admitted, “in terms of the amount of time we’ve had to get everyone on the same page.

“I couldn’t believe it, we’re playing competitive games two weeks after the World Cup final, like it was mad. Hopefully now that we’ve got everyone in we can get into a flow.

Arsenal Women have also made a lot of changes in the summer transfer window, with some big outgoing players such as Rafaelle Souza and Mana Iwabuchi. and some even bigger incoming players with deals being confirmed for the following new Arsenal players:

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden), Cloe Lacasse (Canada), Alessia Russo (England), Laia Codina (Spain) and Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia). Speaking about the squad depth and quality Arsenal Women now have, Beattie seems overwhelmed, saying:

“It feels scary already, the quality we’ve got, and we’ve still not got Viv (Miedema), Leah (Williamson), Laura (Wienroither) – big players for us not even back on the training pitch yet.”

The atmosphere at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will be electric, with around 50,000 tickets already sold ahead of the match. How excited are you to see our Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

