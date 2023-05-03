Jen Beattie “so proud of the girls” after Arsenal Women suffer UWCL loss by Michelle

In retrospect, Arsenal’s encounter with Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League semi-final will be recalled with mostly positive emotions, only slightly marred by a sense of diminishing disappointment at the defeat. Arsenal Women gave Wolfsburg a real run for their money and put on a great show-piece for the record-breaking 60,063 supporters that filled Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie, who also played in Arsenal’s UWCL semi-final against Wolfsburg 10 years ago, is very proud of her teammates but understandably very disappointed with the defeat to 2-time UWCL champions Wolfsburg, saying:

“To give absolutely everything in the way that we did and for it to go to extra time, to lose in virtually the last few minutes of the game, that is a really tough one to take. But I’m still so proud of the girls and everything that we’ve done, given the amount of injuries we have. It shows the mentality and that we all stuck together.

“No matter who’s on the pitch we all have the belief that we have the quality to win a game. Of course, we didn’t manage to get over the last hurdle, but I think we have the ultimate respect for our opposition. They gave us such a huge challenge. We know we can compete at the highest level.”

Our Gunners should be nothing but completely and utterly proud of themselves, particularly as they have been without a full first-team squad for most of the season – to achieve what they have, from winning the Conti Cup, to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, to still being in the Women’s Super League top 4.. they may not be invincible but they are certainly incredible..

Michelle Maxwell

