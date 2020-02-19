Jens Lehmann makes bold claim about the Invincibles and Liverpool – he is not wrong

Jens Lehman claims that Arsenal’s invincibles would have beaten this Liverpool side.

Liverpool is on course to win the Premier League this season 30 years after their last title win, but the Reds could do it in style as they have lost none and drawn just one of their league games this season.

The Reds have not lost a league game in more than 40 matches and they are edging closer to the title with 12 games left.

This Liverpool side has broken all kinds of records along the way but Lehman claims that the invincible side he played in would have beaten Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2020.

Lehmann admitted that Liverpool is a great team and that the Reds are having a fine season, however, he added that they are playing in a Premier League that is less competitive than when he was playing and when they went the entire season unbeaten.

“I think our Arsenal team would have beaten this Liverpool team,” Lehmann said as quoted by The Sun.

“Not easily, but we would have won because we had more individual class than what Liverpool have.

“It’s very hard to compare but when I look at the individual quality we had and the pace we had, then I think we would have had the edge.”

“I would say the Premier League is not as strong as it once was and teams are beaten before they even play Liverpool,” he added.

“I don’t want to take something away from their success because they obviously have a great team. The fact they have only drawn one game so far makes the achievement even more special.

“We drew 12 games but many of those were after we had clinched the title and we didn’t think about going unbeaten until after we had clinched the title at White Hart Lane.”

Personally, I do believe the invincibles were the better side and Liverpool have yet to go unbeaten so it is a bit premature to debate it now, however, if Jurgen Klopp’s men do go unbeaten it will certainly be one of the great talking points in football for years to come.