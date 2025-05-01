Jens Lehmann offers Mikel Arteta advice on the change he needs to win trophies

Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure to deliver major silverware at Arsenal, as his side continues to fall short at crucial stages of competitions. Since taking the helm, the Spanish manager has overseen a remarkable transformation at the club, lifting them from a period of mediocrity and re-establishing them as a force in both domestic and European football.

Despite this progress, Arsenal’s long-standing wait for major honours remains unresolved. The current campaign offers a significant opportunity, with the Gunners still in contention to win the Champions League. However, they face an uphill task after suffering a first-leg defeat in their semi-final clash. Arteta will be hoping to inspire a comeback in Paris and lead the team to their first Champions League final in history.

Even if they fall short, Arteta’s job is not immediately at risk. Nevertheless, there is growing consensus that the time has come for Arsenal to begin converting their progress into tangible success. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, who has been closely observing the team’s development, has voiced a similar sentiment and shared some thoughts on what Arteta might need to adjust.

Speaking to Talk Sport, Lehmann said: “This year, they could have won [the Premier League], Man City dropped a little bit, Liverpool replaced them. Next year he has to win, but he probably needs to change his personality a little bit to win things. Because sometimes, it’s [about] control and being cautious. But if you want to win some things, in my opinion you could be a little more risky.”

Lehmann’s comments reflect a belief that while Arteta has instilled structure and consistency, a greater willingness to take calculated risks might be necessary to take Arsenal to the next level. His remarks suggest that a more daring tactical approach could be the key to overcoming the final hurdle.

Arteta, known for his meticulous planning and tactical discipline, must now reflect on whether incremental adjustments to his approach could make the difference in achieving long-awaited success. The message is clear, continuing with the same strategy may no longer be sufficient, and evolution may be required if Arsenal are to end their trophy drought and establish themselves as consistent winners.