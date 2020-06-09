Jens Lehmann reveals how Arsenal made a mistake with Unai Emery

Arsenal has had two permanent managers in the last two years, this comes after the club kept faith with Arsene Wenger for more than 20 years.

The Frenchman oversaw several changes at the club and it was hard to let him leave eventually, well, for some it was.

It was obvious by the time that Wenger was set to leave that the next manager had a lot of work to do.

The club turned their attention to former PSG boss, Unai Emery with the Spaniard considered a better fit than Mikel Arteta at the time.

He had a good start before ending the campaign by taking the Gunners to the Europa League final.

However, he lost to Chelsea and also failed to help the Gunners get back into the Premier League top four.

He was sacked last year and replaced with Arteta and Jens Lehmann has revealed that making him the club’s manager was not ideal because he wasn’t good enough for the club.

“I was there as an assistant coach two years ago but then Arsene has left and they have changed the whole managerial team and I think they made a mistake by choosing the wrong guys,” Lehmann told Stadium Astro.

“The people at the top sometimes don’t know what I know about football and they didn’t experience how to win things. So it’s not easy for them.

“I think he wanted to bring his own staff who couldn’t even speak English.

“Then a guy like me, who was a player for them, I think he just didn’t want us.

“I think it was a big present to him that he was picked as a manager for Arsenal because I think he was not good, not good enough because he had this lingual problem.

“He may have some good ideas in Spanish but he never came across as being transferrable to English football.”