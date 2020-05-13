Jens Lehmann urges footballers to leave their fears behind and carry on playing

Jens Lehmann has urged fearful footballers to return to playing and downplayed the effect of getting infected with the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has caused a pandemic across the globe and because of that, authorities have suspended top European leagues.

However, with a vaccine very far from being discovered, economies have started reopening and football is set to return too.

The Bundesliga is prepared to get back underway fully this weekend while the Premier League is targeting a restart from next month.

However, several Premier League players are afraid of catching the virus and even more importantly passing it on to their family members.

But Lehman claims that the footballers have to learn to play on even with the virus still on a rampage before adding that if you have a good immune system, you don’t have a problem because you can recover from it.

‘In the end, you have to live with it, because the only thing that this lockdown is based on is the hope that eventually we are going to find a vaccine or some medicine which cures it. But there’s only hope,’ Lehmann told beIN Sports.

‘So far we don’t have anything. Because of that, you cannot shut down everything. So you have to get on with it.’

The former German international has recovered from coronavirus himself and claims catching the virus should not be a major concern for players.

‘As long as the symptoms are not that bad, I think players have to cope with it,’ Lehmann added.

‘We have plenty of players who were actually infected, and most of them did not even show any symptoms.

‘So I think for young, healthy, people with a strong immune system it’s not such a big concern.’

Arsenal has already resumed outdoor training although not as a group, the Gunners are likely to be one of the teams that favour the restart and conclusion of the season as they hope to end the campaign in a European place.