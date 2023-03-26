Jepson apologies to Spurs fans after “unacceptable” 1-5 defeat by Arsenal Women by Michelle

After three league games without a win after returning from the winter break, Arsenal have returned to form in great style, dispatching Liverpool, Reading and now Spurs in spectacular fashion.

Yesterday’s match marked Arsenal’s eighth consecutive north London derby win, 5-1 with goals from Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord (2), Kim Little and Frida Maanum.

Arsenal certainly put on a great show of top-class football and Tottenham struggled to keep pace. Going into the break with Arsenal 2-1 up didn’t look too bad to Tottenham but, in the second-half Arsenal seemed to ramp up several gears and couldn’t stop scoring!

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match interim manager Jepson could not apologise enough to fans for Tottenham’s poor display, saying:

“I’m disappointed. We’re all disappointed together. We should never concede as many goals as we have in a north London derby. Apologies to the fans because that isn’t acceptable.

“Six games left and we always knew that this was not going to define us, we were underdogs, but what I can’t excuse is the way we’ve conceded goals today.

“At 2-1 we were still in the game, but once the third goes in that was the nail in the coffin that deflated us. We still worked until the final whistle but it just wasn’t enough.”

With this win, Arsenal have moved from 4th to 3rd in the WSL but Chelsea travel to Academy Stadium today to take on Manchester City at home and the outcome of this game will further impact the WSL table.

Tottenham, on the other hand, need to focus on not dropping closer to the relegation zone..

Next up for Arsenal is the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday 29th March, kick-off 20:00 UK, when they welcome Bayern Munich to Emirates Stadium for the 2nd leg of the quarter-final. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Stay amused during the interlull! Our friends at Dublin Arsenal give an amusing and informative review of the Palace game and talks about the wonders of VAR!

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….