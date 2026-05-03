Jeremie Aliadiere recommends two good signings for Arsenal

Arsenal are actively seeking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season, and former player Jeremie Aliadiere has suggested two potential additions as the club prepares for a significant summer overhaul. The Gunners are expected to reassess their forward line, with notable changes anticipated in the coming months.
There is growing speculation that Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard could all depart at the end of the current campaign. While Mikel Arteta has continued to show faith in these players, there is an understanding that sales may be necessary to facilitate upgrades within the squad.
Suggested attacking reinforcements
Aliadiere has identified Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams as ideal targets for Arsenal, believing both players would significantly enhance the team’s attacking capabilities. The club has monitored both wingers over an extended period, and their consistent performances have ensured they remain of interest.
Despite this, it remains uncertain whether Arsenal will make a decisive move for either player during the upcoming transfer window. Much may depend on outgoing transfers and the club’s financial flexibility, particularly in relation to Financial Fair Play considerations.
Financial considerations and squad balance
As reported by Football365, Aliadiere emphasised the importance of balancing recruitment with potential departures. He stated, “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams would be great additions to the Arsenal team.”
He further added, “Knowing a little bit about the financial situation and Financial Fair Play, to bring that type of player in you would probably have to sell and there have been a lot of rumours about Trossard and Martinelli, who could be sold to generate money.”
These remarks highlight the practical challenges Arsenal may face in pursuing high-profile signings. Any incoming transfers are likely to depend on the club’s ability to generate funds through player sales while maintaining compliance with financial regulations.
Arsenal’s approach reflects a broader strategy aimed at sustaining competitiveness while carefully managing resources, ensuring the squad evolves without compromising financial stability.
1st we have to pay Hincapies fee to make this deal permanent which is basically already done! Then we need to sell a few players like Jesus, Trossard, Havertz & Ben White then replace those players.
Noni has just arrived and will be decent back up for Saka next season along with Martinelli as back up whoever we bring in to Replace Trossard. Jesus’ time is up and dare I say Kia has had chances and get both off the large wage bill they occupy wirh some money.
A Julian Alverez type of signing is exactly what we need who can drift off to the left and play CF for different tactics opposite to big man who’s bagged 21goals this season so fair play to him!
We need another midfielder & keep LMS in that midfiled going forward & challenge Zubimendi and no more Lb for him, thats why we pay the money for Hincapie & Califlori is a boss.
Timber is falling every other week so he needs better backing and maybe competition in that role after Benny departs and maybe look at the GK back as Kepa isnt worth the £5m again we gave to Chelsea.
I vehemently complained when we signed Kepa. I was always told he was a steal for £5m. Now someone is saying the guy isn’t even worth that penny. Big sigh.
Wesley Fofana, Jamie Gittens and Nicolas Jackson loading
Forget Pineapple head, overrated and Kravatschelia ain’t leaving. Unrealistic
Pineapple head? Oh God, this guy wants to kill me with laughter.
And yes, he’s so bloody overrated.
The guy who must not be named isn’t realistic.
A Morgan Rogers might do instead
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🤣🤣Good one Reggie