Jermain Defoe takes part in coaching Arsenal’s youngsters at Hale End

Jermain Defoe is doing his coaching badges and was involved in a coaching session at Arsenal’s Hale End academy, the Daily Mail reports.

Defoe had a good spell on the books of Arsenal’s top rivals, Tottenham, when he was a player, and his decision to go on a coaching drill at Arsenal could raise a few eyebrows.

However, the report claims he spent some time with Arsenal’s youngsters and even offered sound advice to young Gunners at the academy.

As one of the Premier League’s best strikers during his playing days, Defoe qualifies to offer advice to Arsenal’s youngsters.

The smart ones among them will put rivalry aside and learn as much as they can to improve themselves. This will improve their chance of having a good career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Defoe was one of the finest strikers in Europe during his time in the Premier League and probably gave some quality advice.

The youngsters who take on board advice will improve themselves and their chances of enjoying a fruitful football career.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…