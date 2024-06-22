Jermaine Jenas praises Arsenal star for his performance at Euro 2024

Jermaine Jenas was impressed with William Saliba’s performance in France’s goalless draw against the Netherlands and is puzzled by the criticisms the Arsenal defender receives.

Saliba has been a starter for France at Euro 2024 and appears to have finally won over Didier Deschamps, his national team manager.

The defender started in their games against Austria and the Netherlands, but he experienced some shaky moments that were highlighted in those matches.

Despite having a largely impressive game against the Netherlands, some fans pointed out at least one mistake that could have led to a goal.

Regardless of these opinions, Saliba remains a highly-rated player, and Jermaine Jenas is baffled by the criticism directed at him.

He said on the BBC:

“I can’t believe there are even question marks about Saliba in France. I think he’s absolutely different class.”

On the international stage, it has taken Saliba a while to win a place in the France team. Because Les Bleus has several options for that spot, he will easily be criticised for small mistakes, which are normal in everyone’s game.

At the club level, he is a fantastic player for us and we are proud to have him in our squad.

We expect him to return from the Euros in top shape and help us win at least one trophy next season.

