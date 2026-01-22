Jermaine Pennant believes Liverpool will beat Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal have outperformed Liverpool in most competitions this season, leading many to believe that this could finally be the year the Gunners secure multiple trophies. Expectations around Mikel Arteta’s side have grown steadily as their consistency and results continue to set them apart domestically and in Europe.

Contrasting seasons for Arsenal and Liverpool

When Liverpool lifted the Premier League title last season and strengthened their squad with several additions, there was a widespread belief that they would be dominant again this term. Instead, the campaign has not gone to plan. The Reds have struggled to find consistency and have endured several disappointing results across competitions, falling short of the standards they previously set.

In Europe, the contrast has been particularly noticeable. Arsenal have won all of their Champions League matches so far, delivering composed and confident performances. Liverpool, by comparison, has suffered some unexpected defeats, although it remains in contention to reach the round of 16 without having to navigate the playoffs.

For Arsenal, this season represents a rare opportunity. Their form suggests they are well placed to challenge for major honours, and belief within the squad continues to grow. However, not everyone is convinced that they hold a clear advantage over their domestic rivals in Europe’s elite competition.

Pennant backs Liverpool’s pedigree

Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has questioned the idea that the Gunners are significantly stronger than Liverpool, particularly in the Champions League. There is a possibility that the two clubs could face each other later in the tournament if both progress, and Pennant believes experience would prove decisive.

Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘Yeah. I genuinely do (believe Liverpool has a better chance of winning the Champions League than Arsenal), because Liverpool are six-time Champions League winners. They’ve got the pedigree, they know what it is to get there to win it.

‘Over a two legged game, I think Liverpool would beat Arsenal.’

Pennant’s view highlights the importance of history and reputation in European football. Liverpool’s recent appearances in finals, including in 2022, have earned them respect across the continent. While Arsenal’s current form is impressive, they may still need to overcome that perception before being considered favourites when it matters most.