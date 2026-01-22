Jermaine Pennant believes Liverpool will beat Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal have outperformed Liverpool in most competitions this season, leading many to believe that this could finally be the year the Gunners secure multiple trophies. Expectations around Mikel Arteta’s side have grown steadily as their consistency and results continue to set them apart domestically and in Europe.
Contrasting seasons for Arsenal and Liverpool
When Liverpool lifted the Premier League title last season and strengthened their squad with several additions, there was a widespread belief that they would be dominant again this term. Instead, the campaign has not gone to plan. The Reds have struggled to find consistency and have endured several disappointing results across competitions, falling short of the standards they previously set.
In Europe, the contrast has been particularly noticeable. Arsenal have won all of their Champions League matches so far, delivering composed and confident performances. Liverpool, by comparison, has suffered some unexpected defeats, although it remains in contention to reach the round of 16 without having to navigate the playoffs.
For Arsenal, this season represents a rare opportunity. Their form suggests they are well placed to challenge for major honours, and belief within the squad continues to grow. However, not everyone is convinced that they hold a clear advantage over their domestic rivals in Europe’s elite competition.
Pennant backs Liverpool’s pedigree
Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has questioned the idea that the Gunners are significantly stronger than Liverpool, particularly in the Champions League. There is a possibility that the two clubs could face each other later in the tournament if both progress, and Pennant believes experience would prove decisive.
Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘Yeah. I genuinely do (believe Liverpool has a better chance of winning the Champions League than Arsenal), because Liverpool are six-time Champions League winners. They’ve got the pedigree, they know what it is to get there to win it.
‘Over a two legged game, I think Liverpool would beat Arsenal.’
Pennant’s view highlights the importance of history and reputation in European football. Liverpool’s recent appearances in finals, including in 2022, have earned them respect across the continent. While Arsenal’s current form is impressive, they may still need to overcome that perception before being considered favourites when it matters most.
Oh yeah?
How has that pedigree worked out for Liverpool in the Premier League this year?
Liverpool are 14 points behind us in the PL, just 3 or 4 points off places 5-10, they have a fight for top 4 finish.
Liverpool out of title race this year, try again next year. City and Villa are 7 points off, so too many games left and the gap is not wide enough yet.
I think Villa will fade in the spring, and hopefully by the time City sort themselves out, it will be too late for anything but 2nd place.
Perhaps Pennant is a history major in a college. How does experience come in here? The Liverpool coach has never won a champions league. I don’t know how many of his players have ever won champions league trophy. I think it is unrealistic to use history of a club to determine whether or not it will win a certain competition. There is always a beginning to everything. Had PSG ever won champions league before last year? I remember Chelsea and Man city won Champions league for the first time about one decade ago. So, Pennant’s argument is not only flawed but illogical!
The drink driver dragging apart of a lamp post , real class. At the moment Arsenal are like a juggernaut, and I hope it carries on smashing everything in their wake. So many people including Arsenal fans want Arteta to fail so they can say told you so
A juggernaut can’t be stopped …..so that can’t be true
Haven’t Liverpool taken 4 points off us so how does that make us a juggernaut ?
I certainly don’t want Arteta to fail and I w@nt us to win it but using the juggernaut reference is some2hat deluded.
Liverpool are a different animal in the CL compared to the PL and I for one don’t want us to be drawn against them.
It is actually possible for Liverpool to knock us out in a 2 legged UCL match.
We could only take 1 point from playing them over 2 legs in the EPL.
I pray we don’t meet them or any English team in any of the knockout games ahead in the UCL.