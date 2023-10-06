Jermaine Pennant compares Arsenal signing to Dirk Kuyt

Former Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant has drawn a comparison between Kai Havertz and his former teammate Dirk Kuyt.

Havertz, who moved to Arsenal in the summer, has faced criticism for his performances since his transfer, with some fans suggesting he lacks a clear identity within the team.

One of the key issues Arsenal supporters have with Havertz is the perceived uncertainty about his best position on the field. This has led to questions about whether he is truly worth the significant transfer fee the club paid for him.

Pennant has mentioned that he also experienced a similar situation with his former Liverpool teammate Dirk Kuyt, where there was some uncertainty about Kuyt’s best position during their time at the club.

Pennant said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Havertz wouldn’t start for me and I’d have to ask him where he plays! If he says as a striker, or a 10, or an 8, I’d stick him there and let him express himself.

“Theo [Walcott] had pace, so you could play him anywhere in the forward line and get away with it. You can’t do that with Havertz as he’s not quick or massively skillful.

“When I think of players I played with who were unsure of their best position, I’d say Dirk Kuyt comes to mind. I used to ask him if he was a winger or a striker!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has time to improve because he signed a long-term contract with us, but his current performance could be better.

The German knows he has to do better in the coming months, or he could be axed next summer.

