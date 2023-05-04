Jermaine Pennant reveals how he moved to Arsenal without his agent’s consent

Former Arsenal youngster Jermaine Pennant has commented on his move to the club when he was a teenager.

Pennant caught the attention of the Gunners at 15 as he was one of the most talented youngsters in the country at the time and had all the top clubs looking to buy him.

His agent at the time wanted him to go to school, but Arsenal used a different agent to speak to his family and convinced the Englishman to join them.

Pennant admits he went behind his agent’s back to seal the deal to join the Gunners as one of the most expensive teenagers at the time.

He recalls via The Daily Mail:

‘One day an agent turned up, literally out of the blue. He wasn’t my agent at the time. My agent had always been Sky Andrew.

‘But, he said I have two teams you can go to right now. Tottenham or Arsenal. So, my father said come on, we’re going into London and we’re going to speak to Arsenal.

‘I was just like okay then. I literally just got in this Range Rover and shot down the M1 and went to Highbury.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pennant was one of the finest youngsters in Europe at the time and we would have lost him to another club if he had not joined us.

In hindsight, we did the best thing to get our hands on him because his principal agent probably would have taken him to another club.

