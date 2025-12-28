Jesus admits Gabriel’s return from injury is a big boost for Arsenal

Gabriel returned to the pitch for Arsenal during their Premier League match against Brighton, a development that was warmly welcomed within the squad. His recent injury has forced the Gunners to rely on alternative defensive combinations, something that has often brought a degree of uncertainty to their performances at the back.

Arsenal’s strongest defensive partnership remains the Brazilian centre back alongside William Saliba. Together, they have proven to be one of the most reliable pairings in the league, regularly making it extremely difficult for opponents to create clear chances. When either player is absent, Arsenal’s defensive assurance can diminish, making Gabriel’s return particularly significant.

With the season entering a decisive phase, Arsenal need stability and consistency in defence. Having Gabriel available again increases the likelihood of restoring their preferred partnership for the remainder of the campaign, which could be crucial in sustaining their title challenge.

Gabriel’s Impact on Arsenal’s Defence

Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in the league, offering strength, composure, and an ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch. His presence in the penalty areas provides Arsenal with added confidence, whether defending leads or contributing to attacking situations.

When he was introduced against Brighton, there was a noticeable improvement in Arsenal’s organisation and calmness at the back. The team defended with greater authority, limiting the space and opportunities available to their opponents. This immediate impact underlined just how important Gabriel is to the overall structure of the side.

Jesus Welcomes His Return

Gabriel Jesus was asked about the defender’s return and did not hide his appreciation for the influence it had on the team. Speaking to the BBC, he said:

“As everyone could see, it changed our back line when he came on. We had been conceding chances but when he stepped on the pitch you can see the difference, he is a leader, he is a beast at defending. It is a massive, massive boost for us that he is coming back.”

His comments reflect the confidence Gabriel instils in those around him. As Arsenal continue to push for success this season, having such an authoritative figure fit and available could prove vital in maintaining their defensive solidity and overall momentum.