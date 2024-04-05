Jesus and Gabriel reveal Jorginho’s off-field obsession

Most footballers have other hobbies and habits off the field that fans rarely know about.

We all have them as well, and sometimes we forget that these players are humans just like the rest of us.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes have now exposed one of their Arsenal teammates while discussing some of their weird habits.

The Brazilians are close with their Brazilian-Italian teammate, Jorginho, and have now given a glimpse of his life off the field.

Jorginho has been a fine player for Arsenal this term and is set to earn a new deal, which means at least one more season for him at the Emirates.

However, what weird habit does he have, according to Jesus and Gabriel?

“There are some who watch soap operas on their phones. In three days, the guy (Jorginho) finishes a soap opera,” said Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“He arrives at training and says ‘Wow, I stayed up until three in the morning watching soap operas’,” revealed Magalhães.

“He looks like my grandmother Filó,” joked Jesus.

That is an interesting obsession which most people relate to if they are not watching football.

The most important thing is that it makes them relaxed and helps them stay fresh ahead of our next matches.

