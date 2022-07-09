Jesus and Nketiah partnership is a boost for this Arsenal man

Arsenal started their pre-season in an emphatic fashion, as they came from two goals down to surmount an amazing comeback.

An exceptional debut from former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal cruise past Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg, as they won 5-3.

The first half didn’t have much to offer from the Gunners standpoint. Only a handful of chances came their way as they never really kicked into a proper gear.

But second half substitutions ensured a win in Germany, before the team continue their pre-season prep in the United States of America.

Folarin Balogun’s goal, Arsenal’s fifth & final one against Ipswich Town today. Matt Smith’s pass >>> pic.twitter.com/QU1D8WCYNZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 2, 2022

One of the things that Nurnberg didn’t look prepared for was the Arsenal front-two formation. The partnership between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus was almost telepathic at times.

Manager Mikel Arteta has hardly used two center forwards since he took over as the head coach in December 2019.

With last night’s display for everyone to see, it is certainly something that the Spaniard can revisit in the upcoming season.

The Nketiah-Jesus partnership is not only fun for the Arsenal fans to watch, but it can also prove to be invaluable for Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old wasn’t deemed ready for first team action last season, as he was sent out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

I hope Folarin Balogun stays at arsenal next season. Without Laca and Auba in the team, he could push Nketiah and Jesus all the way. I still think he is the future of the arsenal attack and as such, needs to get an early start now. — Onengs (@Onengzy) July 2, 2022

With six months of senior football under his belt, we might just see a totally different Balogun this season.

If Arteta sticks to the front two formation, every now and then, it would mean than Balogun would be a back-up center forward and not a third-choice, which would be the case if the Arsenal manager sticks with only one center-forward.

The American must seize this opportunity and impress Arteta and his staff that he’s ready for some serious action in the upcoming season.

And what’s a better stage than the pre-season?

Yash Bisht

