Jesus could be involved in Arsenal’s April fixtures

Gabriel Jesus is set to return to Arsenal training next month and could be involved in their matches in the month of April.

The Brazilian returned from the World Cup injured and underwent surgery to correct the problem.

He has been working his way back to full fitness since then and could return ahead of schedule, which would be a significant boost for the Gunners.

Football London reports Arsenal expects him to be back in full training next month and this means he might be fit enough to be involved in matches in April.

The PL title run-in is tough for the Gunners; they need all their key men to be fit and firing to achieve success.

Jesus can be an important contributor like he was at the start of the season before the WC.

Nketiah has had a very good time as our attacker, but his goals have dried up in recent matches as he becomes easy for clubs to defend against.

This is a clear sign that the time has come for Jesus to return to the team and help again.

The Brazilian is more technical and presses better than Nketiah and we need that in our attack now to get back to scoring more goals.

