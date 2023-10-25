What do you think of Gabriel Jesus’ performance in Arsenal’s win in Sevilla?

In the name of Gabriel Jesus
Not for the first time this season Gabriel Jesus was the standout performer in last night’s clash against Sevilla. The Arsenal lads managed to come home with all three points after facing off against Champions League opposition Sevilla in Spain. Mikel Arteta and his squad will be heading back to London Colney in high spirits as we look to face off against Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend at the Emirates, and to be honest a game like that is needed after Tuesday night’s clash.
A game that started on the back foot and looked to be a very cagey match, with Arsenal pinned back in their own half for a lot of the first half and most of our chances falling to counterattacking from one end to the other. A difficult first half for all the Arsenal squad but Jesus seemed to be handling it well, holding the ball up when possible and creating chances for us to get onto. In the dying minutes of the first half’s extra time, the ball was cleared to the feet on Jesus who put a beautiful ball through to Martinelli, who side stepped the keeper, putting Arsenal in front.
In a half that we didn’t see many chances, Jesus was the shining star, an unbelievably well-timed assist to Martinelli put Arsenal well and truly in the driving seat coming out for the second half. Coming out of the tunnel for the second half, you could tell the mood had changed in the dressing room and Arsenal came out looking for another goal.
It didn’t take long for Gabriel Jesus himself to get onto the score sheet, after an overlapping pass from Declan Rice landed at the feet on Jesus, he looked to cut into the box, beat a defender and make an outrageous curling shot from the corner of the box into the back of the Sevilla net, there was no stopping it. A wonderful goal that put Arsenal 2-0 in front and at ease.
After such an impressive performance, Arsenal fans would have been gutted to see Jesus go down in the 80th minutes clutching at his hamstring, forcing the striker to be taken off early and Arsenal fans worried than our in-form striker could have picked up another knock.
Luckily, Arsenal face off against bottom of the table Sheffield United on the weekend, so Arteta should be able to rotate his squad for that game and give a few other players some needed minutes, but Arsenal fans will be hoping whatever Jesus has done isn’t too serious and we will have him back soon.
What’s your thoughts on Jesus’ performance Gooners?
The Brazilian was a handful throughout the first half, he may have well bring his Hay game to the second half.
Its a man of the match performance if you ask me, with all things considered
Jesus did some magical things, his goal and the wonderful assist But he had some poor moments too during the game.
I would call his 80 mins only a curates egg perf!
Jon what would you make of a player like Haaland then? Does virtually nothing for the most part but then scores two tap ins to win you the game.
Onyango You will forgive me if I ask what is the relevance to Gooners -in the context of what I wrote -of a question about a player from another team?
It has no DIRECT bearing on my opinions of our players. Does it!!
Fair enough
If Jesus scored as much as Haaland we wouldn’t care.
It’s obvious GJesus seem made for champions league 3 goals in 3 matches. His ratio/stats well above his Epl games. I hope he is injury free and keep delivering the goals and quality performances to help Arsenal go far in UCL. Great assist goal yesterday worth the MOM
I wouldn’t say and do not believe he (Jesus) was THE STAND OUT PERFORMER last night as my MOTM was Tomiyasu closely followed by Rice but fair play to him his skills and quick feet were what won us the game. He had some bad moments in the game, dropped too deep into the midfield some times and delayed some passes by holding on to the ball for longer than necessary. But all in all he had a good game.
Emperor, we all know that football is all about goals. Good display can only win you fans applaud it’s goals that wins a game. Arsenal can be exciting yesterday and get fans wind up it is goals that people celebrate. Tomiyasu efforts would amount to nothing if we don’t win. We won because GJesus moment of brilliance.
Yesterday was arguably Jesus’ best game in an Arsenal shirt. But my frustration with him remains his tendency to want to do it all alone. He tends to hold on to the ball even when the better option would have been to pick out a team mate.
If he could be more of a team player, we’d have a great player in Jesus all season and beyond
In the name of Gabriel Jesus, lol. Nice one
Outstanding!!!
I flip flop about Jesus, after some games I just think we need a better and a more clinical player to lead the line, then he plays a blinder like last night. He was really poor against Chelsea, as were others, and I was thinking we won’t get it done this season with Jesus and Nketiah, I still do really. However, he showed all that’s good about him last night, well played.
He’s terrible! Let’s spend at least 60 million in January on Toney!
It seems that Jesus has no luck.
Just when he looks like his back in the grove, he gets injured.
Against Saville he looked like the player of last year!!!!!
I would like to state that the great play of Rice is covering up a multitude of problems in this years squad.
We have heard about Odegaard’s current problem. I attribute that to the presence of Jorginho, and or Havertz, in the side.
Both players slow the game down, while Odegaard wants to speed it up. He is desperately missing Xhaka and Partey. on either side of him.
Rice does NOT fill either of these roles, he plays his own way.
Again he is effective, but has changed the style we used to play.
He can create goals and he can score goals but he cannot mark six foot two players at corners
Bergkampesque
He could have two more assists if Martenelli has scored his one on one with the Keeper and Odegaard didn’t shot nonchalently over the crossbar
The first Martenelli one on one