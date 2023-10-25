What do you think of Gabriel Jesus’ performance in Arsenal’s win in Sevilla?

In the name of Gabriel Jesus

Not for the first time this season Gabriel Jesus was the standout performer in last night’s clash against Sevilla. The Arsenal lads managed to come home with all three points after facing off against Champions League opposition Sevilla in Spain. Mikel Arteta and his squad will be heading back to London Colney in high spirits as we look to face off against Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend at the Emirates, and to be honest a game like that is needed after Tuesday night’s clash.

A game that started on the back foot and looked to be a very cagey match, with Arsenal pinned back in their own half for a lot of the first half and most of our chances falling to counterattacking from one end to the other. A difficult first half for all the Arsenal squad but Jesus seemed to be handling it well, holding the ball up when possible and creating chances for us to get onto. In the dying minutes of the first half’s extra time, the ball was cleared to the feet on Jesus who put a beautiful ball through to Martinelli, who side stepped the keeper, putting Arsenal in front.

In a half that we didn’t see many chances, Jesus was the shining star, an unbelievably well-timed assist to Martinelli put Arsenal well and truly in the driving seat coming out for the second half. Coming out of the tunnel for the second half, you could tell the mood had changed in the dressing room and Arsenal came out looking for another goal.

It didn’t take long for Gabriel Jesus himself to get onto the score sheet, after an overlapping pass from Declan Rice landed at the feet on Jesus, he looked to cut into the box, beat a defender and make an outrageous curling shot from the corner of the box into the back of the Sevilla net, there was no stopping it. A wonderful goal that put Arsenal 2-0 in front and at ease.

After such an impressive performance, Arsenal fans would have been gutted to see Jesus go down in the 80th minutes clutching at his hamstring, forcing the striker to be taken off early and Arsenal fans worried than our in-form striker could have picked up another knock.

Luckily, Arsenal face off against bottom of the table Sheffield United on the weekend, so Arteta should be able to rotate his squad for that game and give a few other players some needed minutes, but Arsenal fans will be hoping whatever Jesus has done isn’t too serious and we will have him back soon.

