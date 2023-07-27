Jesus expects Arsenal to be tougher to beat this season “it will be different”

Last season, in their first real attempt under Arteta, Arsenal did all they could to lift the Premier League title but it all went pearshaped at the last minute. Last season, the Gooners were forgiving, but they will certainly expect more next season. Fortunately, they know what’s expected of them, as revealed by Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian claims that next season, we should expect a bold, different, and more experienced Arsenal in the title charge as he told Arsenal.com, “Well, it’s difficult to know. But I believe sometimes, at the end of the season, we were a little bit nervous as a team.
“They (City) were not nervous because normally they win, so that made a difference. I think this year we have more experience, and it will be different.”
The good thing is that Mikel Arteta has already hinted they are working on being at their absolute best, as he revealed, “[On what he expects about next season] Harder, for sure, because the level is going to go up and the teams are getting better, and the league is getting stronger.
“So, it’s only going to get harder. We have to be better and play better, and do things better than we did last year, and that’s what we’re working on at the moment.”
With the acquisition of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, Arsenal are stronger than last season. Arteta needs to get his tactics right, adopt squad rotation to balance playing in the PL and the Champions League, be unbeatable after facing the PL top 6, don’t get nervous, and come next season at a time like this, be plotting how to defend the PL title…
I know it’s still only a pre season game, but some of Arsenal’s defensive performances against Barca were a little unsettling to say the least. It looks like there are obviously some players lacking fitness. I understand that. But the concentration looked like it was lacking too. Saliba and Timber looked a yard short. The absence of Rice is a bit of a worry too. Still, the result was good and Havertz got on the score sheet again. Does he ever smile? He looks like he just got a tax bill! Seeing Partey play again was great to see. I think we will know more about how Arteta is going to set this team up when we play City in the Charity Shield. Will be interesting for sure!!