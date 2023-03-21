Jesus explains why Arsenal’s “family” can cope with injury problems

Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s No. 9, has revealed why the Gunners are at the top of the league table. According to the Brazilian international, the reality that no one is a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad means that anyone can do the job.

This team trait, in turn, lowers reliance on a single individual, and as a result, when Jesus was absent for about three months, Arsenal continued to operate, and that’s just how they have continued to flourish. Notably this weekend, we saw Rob Holding comfortably fill in for William Saliba.

“The team is doing fantastic,” said Gabriel Jesus in the Evening Standard. “I don’t believe anyone here is the main man. Everyone is present. When I was hurt, we knew Eddie Nketiah would come to our aid, and he did. Leandro Trossard also came in and did it. So everyone is on board, and we need more than 11 players to win this massive competition.

“I believe that when teammates have good relationships. Everything on the pitch is in good working order. That is why we are the league leaders. We’re having a good season.

“We understand one another.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of a family.”

Arsenal is having a great season, and they picked up another three points this weekend with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. They now top the table with 69 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. In the Premier League, they have only lost three games in 28 encounters, winning 22 and drawing the other three.

People continue to have doubts about Arsenal. Mostly because they see how dominant Manchester City is. Nonetheless, Arsenal has been the best side this season. Even if Arsenal wins the Premier League this season, most pundits will still say they won’t be able to challenge for the title next season.

However, unlike Leicester, who lost all of their key players after their title win, Arsenal will lose close to zero top players after the season, so the run will continue, with new improvements in the squad to be added this summer.

Sam P

——————————————

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids