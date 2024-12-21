Jesus grabs another two goals as Arsenal demolish Crystal Palace

Arsenal secured an emphatic 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League this evening.

Facing the same opponent for the second time in just a few days, Arsenal started brightly, with the in-form Gabriel Jesus opening the scoring within six minutes.

It was the perfect start for Arsenal, but just five minutes later, the Gunners were pegged back by a goal from Ismaila Sarr.

Palace showed they are a resilient side, but Arsenal quickly regained the lead three minutes later, with Jesus scoring again.

Arsenal knew they needed to shift into a higher gear to pull away from their hosts, and they did just that as they continued to dominate proceedings.

Unfortunately, they lost Bukayo Saka to an injury, which they will hope is not serious. Palace might have felt relieved with Arsenal’s primary dangerman off the pitch.

However, Saka’s absence did not hinder Arsenal, as they maintained control of the game and extended their lead seven minutes before halftime.

Kai Havertz found the back of the net, and Gabriel Martinelli almost added another goal before the break, forcing Dean Henderson into an excellent save.

Immediately after the restart, Sarr tested David Raya with two stunning efforts inside the first ten minutes, but the Arsenal goalkeeper was up to the task.

Arsenal soon responded with another goal, as Gabriel Martinelli extended their advantage, leaving the visitors enjoying themselves at Selhurst Park.

Declan Rice added his name to the scoresheet, rounding off a dominant performance with a fifth goal for the Gunners.