Jesus grabs another two goals as Arsenal demolish Crystal Palace

Arsenal secured an emphatic 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League this evening.
Facing the same opponent for the second time in just a few days, Arsenal started brightly, with the in-form Gabriel Jesus opening the scoring within six minutes.
It was the perfect start for Arsenal, but just five minutes later, the Gunners were pegged back by a goal from Ismaila Sarr.
Palace showed they are a resilient side, but Arsenal quickly regained the lead three minutes later, with Jesus scoring again.
Arsenal knew they needed to shift into a higher gear to pull away from their hosts, and they did just that as they continued to dominate proceedings.
Unfortunately, they lost Bukayo Saka to an injury, which they will hope is not serious. Palace might have felt relieved with Arsenal’s primary dangerman off the pitch.
However, Saka’s absence did not hinder Arsenal, as they maintained control of the game and extended their lead seven minutes before halftime.
Kai Havertz found the back of the net, and Gabriel Martinelli almost added another goal before the break, forcing Dean Henderson into an excellent save.
Immediately after the restart, Sarr tested David Raya with two stunning efforts inside the first ten minutes, but the Arsenal goalkeeper was up to the task.
Arsenal soon responded with another goal, as Gabriel Martinelli extended their advantage, leaving the visitors enjoying themselves at Selhurst Park.
Declan Rice added his name to the scoresheet, rounding off a dominant performance with a fifth goal for the Gunners.
Great win. A better performance from Jesus. Martinelli and Rice. Why does Arteta keep playing Havertz in the midfield? There is enough samples to tell that Havertz is always a passenger when in the mid. The mid was overrun until Rice was subbed in.
If Jesus plays CF, Havertz must play midfield because Raya needs Havertz’s aerial ability to escape from the opposition’s high-press
Havertz played well tonight with his interceptions, aerial-battle-wins and a goal
Arteta’s inverted-fullback tactic is very good to use in away games, but he needs to find another more consistent solution for home games
Nice for the 22/23 Arsenal to make an apperance today. We stopped obsessing over trying to be perfect and just played. It doesnt matter our defensive wasn’t perfect when we scored 5 goals today. And I know people will take this the wrong way but Saka not playing made us more unpredictable. I had forgotten Martinelli could be this good because we’ve only seen him play one way for such a long time. Attack finally delivered and it was great to see.
I have to say that for a spell in the first half, Saliba, Gabriel and Raya gave me the willies
None of what you said happened. He didn’t do nothing in the midfield and the left side was wide open until Rice come on. Your theory doesn’t hold water because the team played better when he was subbed and Jesus was still playing as striker.
*I meant he did nothing
Jesus so much better when he’s not over-complicating it.
And also playing in the box as the strikers should and not dropping deap in the mid.