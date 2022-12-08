Jesus injury could change Arsenal’s stance towards Mudryk

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Mykhailo Mudryk and some reports suggest they are even the favourites to add him to their squad.

The Ukrainian has been fantastic this season and it seemed very likely he will move to the Emirates in the January transfer window.

However, Arsenal has just lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury and they probably have to add a new striker to their squad now.

If they had planned to buy Mudryk next month, the injury will force them to change their plans, with The Sun reporting they will have to rethink their plans now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Jesus’ injury could keep him out for around three months, it makes little sense to add a new striker to our squad.

Mudryk is an attacker who can help with the goals and Eddie Nketiah can also score in the absence of Jesus, who didn’t score as many goals as we would have liked.

If we wait until the summer to buy Mudryk, another suitor could move faster and add him to their squad in the January transfer window.

If we have the funds, buying Mudryk now and allowing Nketiah to lead the line until Jesus returns would be smart.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka talks about his dreams and the influence of Henry and Wenger

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids