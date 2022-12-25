Jesus injury increases Arsenal’s reliance on two main players

Gabriel Jesus is set to spend the next few months on the sidelines for Arsenal after suffering an injury while playing for Brazil at the world cup.

The injury is a major problem for Arsenal as he was one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates and now the Gunners could be forced to act in the transfer market.

However, buying good players in January is always challenging because no club wants to sell their best men in the middle of the season.

This means Mikel Arteta will now have to rely on some of his current squad members and two men could be about to get more workload.

With no Jesus in the squad, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are the two other established attackers at the Emirates, even though Eddie Nketiah is expected to become the central man for now.

Saka has proven to be a scorer of important goals, but he might have to score more often now that Jesus’ input will be missing in the team.

Martinelli has also been in fine form for the Gunners and has chipped in with some important goals for the club. More than ever, Arsenal needs him to be consistent in not just scoring but also creating for his teammates.

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal's transfer window.

