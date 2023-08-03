Jesus injury means Arsenal simply must buy a new top striker

Jesus injury just a bitter sting in the tail now! by Shenel
Things were really going swimmingly for Arsenal so far this pre-season, with the way we have been in the transfer window and the preparation we have done for the new season there is no doubt it’s hopefully going to be another exciting one. .
The team looks good, content and they all seem like they are gelling so quickly, but as always with Arsenal, with so many positives has to come a negative.
And so news on Gabriel Jesus’ new injury and him having had a small procedure, as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta, has rocked the boat a little as he will now be out for “a few weeks” which in Arsenal terms can be expected to be a few months.
All along I have said we need a new striker this transfer window.
Forget Eddie Nketiah and the rest, regardless of the injury and the players we have already, we should be in the market for a new striker.
This team is good, but it is not good enough to challenge without a top and well experienced striker.
I know we won’t get an Erling Haaland but we need something around that level and at this point I would say age doesn’t matter!
So why can’t we go in for Dusan Vlahovic? He is available and clearly wants to leave Juventus and I think he would be a good addition to our squad.
If we don’t get a striker before the window closes I don’t think we will have enough to go all the way and win the league this season as I don’t see any prolific goal-scorers in the side although the goals can be shared I doubt it will be enough.
But as I always say I like to be proved wrong and if we don’t get a new striker and we do manage to go all the way, then I will eat my words!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Or just rely on Nketiah, Balogun, Trossard and Havertz to lead our front-line, although this plan could lower Balogun’s value if he doesn’t get enough minutes or if he doesn’t perform well
I’m not sure about Vlahovic wanting to leave Juventus. He’d likely cost more than £70m, because of his contract length
Happy to see you Shenel, appreciate the light you had shed on the “new world cup style injury time added procedures” that will feature next season.
The case you have argued for a new striker is a very valid one, despite Jesus becoming an immediate hit, scoring within seconds of his first performance in a friendly in Germany, his exploits in the league were restricted due to a serious knee injury.
Jesus gets into the correct positions but just needs that ruthless touch, what he has brought is a serious boost to the collaboration in the front line.
The Brazilian has never been and never will be a 20 goal per season striker. Vlohovic and Cancelo Romas are now is the time to make that move for that attacking bully and complete the jig saw puzzle.
My opinion? MA doesn’t like No.9’s similar to Pep a couple of years ago until Haaland arrived at a ridiculously low fee of £51m. His scoring rate was so phenomenal he literally forced Pep to play him, and now he alongside Dias, de Bruynne and Rodri are the first names on the teamsheet. There are no Haalands around at the moment and if there were, the fee would be £150m+. I think MA will persevere with similar tactics to last season but we do need an upgrade on Nketiah in my view. Now with Jesus out again with a knee problem, our chances of winning the EPL have reduced because our closest rivals are all strengthening their teams. It’s going to be tougher than last season.