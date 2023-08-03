Jesus injury means Arsenal simply must buy a new top striker

Jesus injury just a bitter sting in the tail now! by Shenel

Things were really going swimmingly for Arsenal so far this pre-season, with the way we have been in the transfer window and the preparation we have done for the new season there is no doubt it’s hopefully going to be another exciting one. .

The team looks good, content and they all seem like they are gelling so quickly, but as always with Arsenal, with so many positives has to come a negative.

And so news on Gabriel Jesus’ new injury and him having had a small procedure, as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta, has rocked the boat a little as he will now be out for “a few weeks” which in Arsenal terms can be expected to be a few months.

All along I have said we need a new striker this transfer window.

Forget Eddie Nketiah and the rest, regardless of the injury and the players we have already, we should be in the market for a new striker.

This team is good, but it is not good enough to challenge without a top and well experienced striker.

I know we won’t get an Erling Haaland but we need something around that level and at this point I would say age doesn’t matter!

So why can’t we go in for Dusan Vlahovic? He is available and clearly wants to leave Juventus and I think he would be a good addition to our squad.

If we don’t get a striker before the window closes I don’t think we will have enough to go all the way and win the league this season as I don’t see any prolific goal-scorers in the side although the goals can be shared I doubt it will be enough.

But as I always say I like to be proved wrong and if we don’t get a new striker and we do manage to go all the way, then I will eat my words!



Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

