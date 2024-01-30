Jesus insists Arsenal controlled the game against Nottingham Forest

Gabriel Jesus insists that Arsenal was in control of their match against Nottingham Forest after securing a 2-1 victory at the City Ground.

The Gunners enjoyed a lengthy break before the game, having had no matches since their win over Crystal Palace. Forest entered the game understanding the importance of securing points to maintain their top-flight status for another season, making them tricky opponents for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta set up his team to showcase their quality, but they encountered a highly organised Forest defence that compelled them to be exceptionally creative. The home side managed to withstand Arsenal’s onslaught in the first half, but the Gunners maintained control and eventually reaped the rewards with two second-half goals, followed by a late consolation from Taiwo Awoniyi.

After the game, Jesus said to Sky Sports:

“First of all, to keep trying. First half we did so good, unfortunately, we didn’t score. We controlled the game, the best way to control them is to keep the ball there in the third part of the pitch.

“We did well in the first half but we didn’t score. We did the same in the second half but we scored, that’s all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Forest made life difficult for us with their solid defending, but we certainly are now prepared to break down very stubborn teams.