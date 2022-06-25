Jesus is “one step away” from Arsenal and we can now concentrate on new priority

So after literally months of negotiations with Man City, the Gunners have finally agreed a £45 million price for Gabriel Jesus, and now it only remains to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on his personal terms before the move is done and dusted.

So now Edu and Arteta can concentrate on the next target on the list, and according to Fabrizio Romano the Gunners new priority is Raphinha from Leeds United, who has been pulling up trees in his two seasons in the Premier League.

Speaking on his YouTube channel yesterday, Romano said: “Gabriel Jesus, after a long negotiation, Arsenal have been very good in reaching an agreement – a full verbal agreement, it’s not signed yet. He’s one step away from joining Arsenal.”

Speaking about Arsenal’s reported interest in Raphinha, he said: “It seems really unlikely for Barcelona to match the price tag that Leeds are asking – £65 million, this is the price tag.

“Arsenal’s opening bid has been turned down, but Arsenal are still working on Raphinha. It’s not only Gabriel Jesus, it’s also Raphinha on Arsenal’s list.

“So, they are trying and pushing and trying to find a solution. I expect them to push & push again next week.”

Romano also said last week that “Arteta is in love with Raphinha” and despite interest from other big clubs, I think that Arsenal could be become even more appealing to the winger as our Brazilian contingent grows every week, it seems.

As far as I’m concerned, Raphinha would be the icing on the cake in this excellent transfer window, as long as Pepe is moved on as soon as possible…

