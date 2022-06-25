Jesus is “one step away” from Arsenal and we can now concentrate on new priority

So after literally months of negotiations with Man City, the Gunners have finally agreed a £45 million price for Gabriel Jesus, and now it only remains to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on his personal terms before the move is done and dusted.
So now Edu and Arteta can concentrate on the next target on the list, and according to Fabrizio Romano the Gunners new priority is Raphinha from Leeds United, who has been pulling up trees in his two seasons in the Premier League.
Speaking on his YouTube channel yesterday, Romano said: “Gabriel Jesus, after a long negotiation, Arsenal have been very good in reaching an agreement – a full verbal agreement, it’s not signed yet. He’s one step away from joining Arsenal.”
Speaking about Arsenal’s reported interest in Raphinha, he said: “It seems really unlikely for Barcelona to match the price tag that Leeds are asking – £65 million, this is the price tag.
“Arsenal’s opening bid has been turned down, but Arsenal are still working on Raphinha. It’s not only Gabriel Jesus, it’s also Raphinha on Arsenal’s list.
“So, they are trying and pushing and trying to find a solution. I expect them to push & push again next week.”
Romano also said last week that “Arteta is in love with Raphinha” and despite interest from other big clubs, I think that Arsenal could be become even more appealing to the winger as our Brazilian contingent grows every week, it seems.
As far as I’m concerned, Raphinha would be the icing on the cake in this excellent transfer window, as long as Pepe is moved on as soon as possible…
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
Raphinha yes, but not for 65 million. 40 million max. He’s very good but there are other good wingers too, for less.
Agreed. We’ve also got Saka, Hutchinson and Marquinhos for the RW role
We’re collecting fancy diminutive attackers, while Crystal Palace are signing physically powerful players like our ex-player Malcolm Ebiowei to bully us in our first game next season
Jesus’ hold-up play isn’t bad and he could remind Arteta about how Man City’s front line ticks, but I hope we won’t be clueless when we can’t score from open play. The brutal games in Newcastle and against Palace last season should’ve warned our coaches about our physical weaknesses
GOI, we aren’t buying all theses wingers and not selling someone significant.
I bet we’d sell Pepe, since he’s so marketable. I’m just afraid Arsenal got some big offers for Saka too
That obvious but we aint getting that much for him and if Pepe wasn’t in Artetas thoughts, no one is actually replacing him. He was only a benchwarmer under Arteta.
Who are they going to bully in the team? Gabriel or White or Saliba or Xhaka or partey? All these players I mentioned can’t be bullied by anyone. This is not basketball. City have been winning the league with very small players so that your theory is dead on arrival. It’s alright to have tall players but it’s not a quarantee for success. Stoke and burnley use to have them, where are they now? If you play possession based football, you don’t need 11 6footers . You complement that with mobility. No matter how may beast Crystal palace buy, at the end of the season, they would still finish below our small players. So don’t sound as if all our players are small and not physical.
You obviously dont understand or dont want too.
Saka’s assessment about our games in Newcastle was spot on. Our attackers/ midfielders lost most duels and second balls there, because they weren’t as aggressive as the Magpies
Jean-Phillippe Mateta also bullied our CBs at Selhurst Park Stadium, by holding them off, outpacing them and beating them in aerial duels. Benteke also did it at the Emirates last year
Man City’s system is much more stable than ours, hence EPL trophy using highly technical diminutive players. But they still have De Bruyne/ Rodri/ Dias/ Stone/ Walker/ Ake/ Laporte/ Cancelo who’re no pushovers and they still added Haaland to diversify their attacking methods next season
We shouldn’t fully rely on the players’ technicalities and we’d better be more pragmatic
At least someone sees it as it is GOI, I agree. It was blinding against Palace as well.
Name them please. And give us their stats that made them cheaper and better. And while at it, tell us how quickly you know they would adapt to epl.
Our pursuit of Raphinha is puzzling to me. Jesus and vieira are coming in positions that we need reinforcement. Lisandro martinez covers LB, LCB and DM while hickey covers LB but wingers is one position we dont need an immediate and expensive fix. Maybe Martinelli replacement as he switches to number 9 role rotating with jesus.
That being said having jealously watching Liverpool/Mcity depth in attack, i sure am welcoming the addition of a good talent like raphinha.
ST Jesus, Martinelli, nketiah
Rw saka, raphinha
Lw ESR, Martinelli(when not at st), vieira( can play there), Marquinhos
I’m pleased that we’re likely to get Jesus as I’m convinced he’ll be good for us, but not sure about Raphinha who hasn’t left much of an impression as I can’t remember ever having seen him play. The one who did make an impression though was Djed Spence who still has not yet completed his move to Spurs as they haven’t yet agreed a price with Middlesbrough. We could still gazump them on that deal or live to regret.
He is going to spuds.
It means you don’t watch Premier league. You kind of follow championship games that’s why Jed Spence is your CR7. Raphinha can’t make an impression on you by watching championship football. Besides, Spence doesn’t fit the kind of character Arteta is trying to bring to the club.
A real DM would be nice at some stage….but lets sign more attackers when our real issue is getting the ball up to them effectively.
There has to be a plan, a surprise because at the moment, it doesn’t make sense.
I agree with Ackshay (above) and It seems to me that we are steadily becoming the London Brazil. I DO rate RAPHINHA, as he is clearly a talent .
But is he what we really MOST NEED? I THINK NOT!
WOULD HE THEN BE THE BEST USE OF OUR LIMITED FUNDS. Again, NOT in my view!
It’s true but our most target is Raphinha then the club should do alot to get him
If it’s one thing I give Arteta credit for, it is the fact that he is trying to build a complete team with atleast 2 good enough players for each position. By getting Jesus and Raphinha it would leave arsenal short in only the defensive midfield area. If he can get a solid partner for Partey then the team in my opinion will be a very competitive team and balanced team. If everyone perform and arteta have the right tactics, then the team should be force this season to any opponent. Come on gunners, sign Raphinha!!
I want us to target Patrick Schick to come in as a plan B striker. He is 6’3 and can score for fun.
Careful, dont ask for a plan b you will be called negative 🤣🤣🤣
I personally see no point in paying £60+ million for Raphinha. That’s way to much money. Gnabry would be a better bet. An ex-Gooner who scored 4 goals away to the Spuds! What more could you ask for?
However. We do need to tie down a deal for Lisandro Martinez. He’s one heck of a talented CB, LB and CM player. Gifted on the ball and tackles hard.
#COYG
I think we are getting sentimental when it comes onto Gnabry. He was at arsenal already and we let him go, let’s just move on and try a new player. Just my opinion.
If all those player come that is Raphinha and Jesus then the team will have mostly Portuguese and English speakers in the team. Not bad when it comes onto communicating in matches.
We will continue to put crosses in to no-one with that forward line. We need a plan B striker. Patrik Schick is the guy.
I’m not the biggest Jesus fan though an (expensive) upgrade .. and to be honest martinelli nketiah Jesus and saka are obviously not in the same league as city and pools attacking options now or of Spurs and Chelsea for that matter .. man utd is still unclear where they are heading … but expect strengthening … surely the priority is a quality strong ball holding midfielder who can support partey … the fact that arteta can’t say xhaka is excess to requirements continues to haunt progress of team in my books
Raphinia will be a great signing if arsenal can get it done he would add quality and depth to the squad because Pepe has to go now 72 million wasted in my opinion lisandro martinez next then tielmsns and all off a sudden you have a very good squad there
I think arteta wants martinez as cover for Gabriel and partey not so much Tierney from my understanding martinez is far more of a midfielder/Defender than a Defender/Midfielder so he would be perfect cover for partey but could fill in for Tierney also if needed the perfect player needed for this squad but its looking very promising so far hope edu keeps at it nice work he’s doing