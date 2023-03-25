Jesus positively influenced the Arsenal team even while out with injury

Some players are simply winners, and having them on your team is a surefire recipe for success. Gabriel Jesus is such a player. The 25-year-old has been a winner since moving to England a few years ago, and when Arteta realised it was about time he started winning, he sanctioned a £45 million swoop for the then-Man City star in the summer of 2022.

Jesus was a hit from the moment he arrived at Arsenal, and he quickly demonstrated why in the 2022 Arsenal USA pre-season, scoring goals left, right, and centre. For the first half of the season, until he was injured, Jesus did everything to make Arsenal’s attack click.

He scored, created chances, and produced assists—contributions that unlocked the potential in his teammates. After his injury, many thought Arsenal’s season would be over, but it wasn’t by a long shot.

Many thought Jesus went away and nursed his injury, but as Gabriel Martinelli has hinted, Jesus has always been involved, and his injury didn’t stop him from contributing to Arsenal’s incredible run with his spot-on advice.

“In this month that he was out, he was always talking to me and with the other boys, trying to help. And as I said, that’s who he is, and he’s a lovely person that tries to help everyone. It’s so important to have him here,” he told the Come Back Stronger documentary.

“I knew from the beginning, but when he came, I realised that he’s a great guy, a great player. I’ve said it many times, on and off pitch: he is one of the best people that I’ve met in football.”

When Arsenal wins the 2022-23 league title, it will be written how Jesus played a key role in Arsenal’s title charge. Before Jesus arrived, Arsenal’s attack was the team’s weakest link; he turned it into Arsenal’s strength. When the league resumes, we expect him to have a huge role in guiding Arsenal to PL glory.

Arsenal are winning this thing, believe that!

COYG!

Daniel O

