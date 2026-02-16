Jesus reacts to finally playing a full game for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus played his first full match for Arsenal since returning from a long-term injury and expressed clear delight at reaching this milestone. The Brazilian striker was sidelined for 11 months during 2025, a lengthy absence that also prevented Arsenal from selling him last summer, particularly as they moved to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

Since returning to fitness in recent weeks, Jesus has been gradually reintegrated into the squad. Initially, he was either substituted at halftime or introduced from the bench, allowing him to build match fitness carefully. His positive response to these opportunities convinced Arsenal to allow him to complete the full 90 minutes against Wigan, a decision that reflected both his readiness and importance to the team.

Impactful Performance Against Wigan

The Gunners began the match strongly, scoring four goals within the first 30 minutes. Jesus played an important role in their performance, contributing to the team’s attacking momentum. His full participation provided a demonstration of his regained fitness and sharpness, while also offering reassurance to the coaching staff that he can endure the demands of consecutive matches.

The striker is keen to build on this performance and increase his involvement as the season progresses. Completing a full match is a crucial step in regaining the consistency needed to return to peak form, and it marks a significant moment in his rehabilitation journey.

Reflecting on the Achievement

Speaking via Hayters, Jesus said:

“I am in a good spot now. This was my first 90 minutes of the season. It is an amazing achievement for someone that was away for 11 months. A lot of players that had the same injury normally struggle a little bit to come back and play. Today I could play 90 minutes and run a lot. I am very, very happy.”

His comments underline the personal satisfaction of overcoming a challenging period while also highlighting his determination to contribute fully to Arsenal’s campaign. For supporters, Jesus’ return to full matches is a welcome development and offers optimism that he can play a pivotal role in the remainder of the season.

