Jesus reveals when he realised he had suffered a serious injury

Gabriel Jesus has endured a difficult year following a major injury that kept him out for an extended period, but he has now returned to full training at the Emirates. The attacker is eager to recover the time he has lost and understands that there is a considerable amount of work ahead as he attempts to regain rhythm and sharpness. His setback occurred at the start of 2025 during a period in which he was in exceptional form, and he had hoped that this would be the stage to showcase his best qualities for the team.

The Moment the Injury Occurred

Jesus initially believed that the discomfort he felt was minor and not something that would lead to a long absence. He even continued playing despite the pain, unaware that doing so could cause further damage. Those additional minutes would ultimately worsen the condition of his knee. When he eventually left the pitch and underwent a scan, the full extent of the problem emerged, revealing that he had damaged the entire knee. This diagnosis came as a shock to the striker, who had not imagined that the issue was so serious. Speaking about the moment he realised the severity of the injury, he told Globo Sport, “I thought it was nothing serious. I even played for another 10 or 15 minutes. When the doctor told me I had damaged the entire knee, that is when it hit me.”

The Road Back to Full Fitness

The injury has been one of the most significant challenges of Jesus’ career, requiring patience, discipline and extensive rehabilitation. Although he has returned to full training, the club remains cautious. Arsenal understand that he must reach complete fitness before any decision is made about his involvement in competitive matches. The priority is ensuring that Jesus is physically prepared and fully recovered so that he can contribute effectively without risking further complications.

Jesus’ determination and the careful approach taken by the club suggest that his return to the pitch will be managed thoughtfully, giving him the best possible chance of regaining his previous level of performance.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…