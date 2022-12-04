Jesus sends message to fans following his injury with Brazil

Gabriel Jesus has thanked fans for their message of support as he seeks to make a return to action as soon as he can.

The striker was injured in Brazil’s game against Cameroon at the World Cup and will require surgery to correct the problem after it was discovered to be worst than first feared.

Jesus has been a key man for Arsenal this season and their team is built around some of his attacking play and movements, so this will come as a huge blow.

He remains upbeat and hopes to be back to play for club and country soon and revealed this in an Instagram post, which he captioned:

“If there was a timeline and I could see you and tell you something, I would say “Gabriel, you are a winner”. Thanks to all who sent messages of support and love!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of our key players, so his injury will come as a huge blow for us at this stage of the season.

After the World Cup, there will be so many matches to play, so we might have to find a replacement for him unless Eddie Nketiah can step up and score the goals as he did towards the end of last season.

