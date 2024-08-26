Jesus set for a scan to determine if he has suffered a long-term injury

Gabriel Jesus could be set for a spell on the sidelines after missing Arsenal’s weekend game due to a groin issue.
With no new striker incoming and Eddie Nketiah expected to be sold before the transfer window closes, Arsenal will need Jesus to be in peak fitness.
Since joining the club, his injury record has been far from ideal, with frequent injuries causing him to miss several games for the Gunners.
Kai Havertz is now the club’s first-choice striker, but with Arsenal competing in four competitions, they need reliable alternatives.
If Nketiah departs, Jesus will become the only alternative frontman available. However, a report in The Sun claims the former Manchester City striker will undergo an MRI scan to assess whether this latest injury is a long-term concern.
This is not the news Arsenal fans want to hear, and they will be hoping for the best outcome.
Just Arsenal Opinion
If Jesus has suffered a long-term problem and Nketiah is leaving, then we have to sign a striker in the closing days of this transfer window.
We cannot go through this season with Kai Havertz as our only number nine because there are too many matches to play, and he cannot start all of them.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Well, that’s the icing on this very unfortunate cake, isn’t it. With the deal for Eddie to Forest collapsing apparently, Arsenal needs to get their striker situation sorted.
The fact that we’re in this situation less than five days away from the window closing is ridiculous. Jesus being injury-prone is NOT news after all.
The comment in article assumes, by the way, that Havertz will be fit to start the games, but he could get injured or suspended at some time, never mind about simple fatigue. What then?
Well, the transfer window will certainly be closed at that point. I say we should be able to open it back up whenever someone is injured.
But it isn’t about whenever anyone gets injured, is it, it’s specifically about addressing a potential problem that’s been pretty obvious for some time now.
Arsenal have Havertz as their main striker. He’s good but not (so far) exactly prolific. Jesus can’t be relied upon because of his injuries (and he doesn’t score many even when fit). Then there’s Eddie, who Arsenal are still trying to sell (a vote of confidence if there ever was one). Apparently, it’s Crystal Palace now, the fourth club so far after OM, Bournemouth and Forest. Does that tell us something?
This is Arsenal’s most important season for years and I think we need to be a little better prepared).
It’s imminent that we’ll get a forward. Who? God knows.
Jesus is a sick note. I’m so baffled we didn’t try to get rid of him. He’s one of our highest earning players and is rarely fit. He’s been displaced a player who started playing striker 2 years ago.
Its Ok Haverz can play every game!!!!!
Yes, well it seems that some Gooners posting here really think that.
Never mind about fatigue, he’s apparently a Teutonic superman. He has a good injury record so far, so he won’t get injured. He’s not been booked that much, so there’s no possibility of him missing games through bookings etc.
The problem with that is that the past isn’t necessarily a guide to the future and Arsenal could well be relying upon him a great deal as a striker.
Has anyone seen Orri Oskarsson? Plays for FC Copenhagen. I mentioned on another article that it looks like City are trying to sign him as a backup to Haaland.
I feel he would do well at Arsenal and is the type of signing Arteta could possibly go for. He’s only 19 and rumours are his price tag is only 17M. He’s scored 5 goals in 6 games so far, and yes in an inferior league but still worth looking at.