Jesus set for a scan to determine if he has suffered a long-term injury

Gabriel Jesus could be set for a spell on the sidelines after missing Arsenal’s weekend game due to a groin issue.

With no new striker incoming and Eddie Nketiah expected to be sold before the transfer window closes, Arsenal will need Jesus to be in peak fitness.

Since joining the club, his injury record has been far from ideal, with frequent injuries causing him to miss several games for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz is now the club’s first-choice striker, but with Arsenal competing in four competitions, they need reliable alternatives.

If Nketiah departs, Jesus will become the only alternative frontman available. However, a report in The Sun claims the former Manchester City striker will undergo an MRI scan to assess whether this latest injury is a long-term concern.

This is not the news Arsenal fans want to hear, and they will be hoping for the best outcome.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Jesus has suffered a long-term problem and Nketiah is leaving, then we have to sign a striker in the closing days of this transfer window.

We cannot go through this season with Kai Havertz as our only number nine because there are too many matches to play, and he cannot start all of them.

