Jesus signing shows that Arsenal can still attract top players

There’s no doubting the Arsenal pull!
Despite not playing in the Champions League since 2017. Despite being a “banter” club in the recent past.
Despite being not a club which guarantees trophies, Arsenal have still the upper hand on many other clubs, when it comes to attracting players.
And Gabriel Jesus’s signing from Premier League champions Man City is yet another testament that the Emirates Stadium is still considered a great place to play by the players of the highest pedigree.
The City man was a subject of interest from a number of big boys across Europe such as Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham to name a few.
Three clubs tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus deal until Sunday, June 26… but he always wanted Arsenal as priority. Now it’s finally official and confirmed. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC
Signed last week, delivered today. £45m to Man City. Contract until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/DeOrRqn6IO
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022
Even though Mikel Arteta might have played a big role in acquiring the 25-year-old, there is still a factor of putting on the iconic red and white jersey that goes through the minds of the players.
Why would a player, who’s used to winning things in his current club, want to move to a somewhat struggling side?
That’s where Arsenal and Arteta’s project come in. The Spaniard is building an exciting young team (the youngest in the league) and I’m pretty sure that other clubs would be worried and jealous of it.
Gabriel Jesus on Mikel Arteta: “We spoke a couple of times about the club, about the project, the future of the club. It was good, it was amazing. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
“I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy & very good coach”. pic.twitter.com/1JHa159RMo
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022
However, it’s not a time to rest on our laurels. There are still some positions that need an upgrade.
If we are able to acquire our targets before the transfer window shuts down in less than two months’ time, the club would be placing themselves in a very good position for near future success.
I can’t wait for the next season to get underway!
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s a decent transfer. Now a quality LB, an aggressive CM and a solid DM and we will give Tottenham a good fight for 4th. If we get a goal scoring RW we will surely be in the UCL!
I think we’ll only get one more Midfielder and that not being a DM as long as Partey is here (who isn’t a DM though).
LB Grimaldo/Raum
CM Tielemans
RW Gnabry
That’s would be actually quite a team. I wonder if we could loan Weghorst from Burnley? He’s already said he won’t play Championship and also stated he’s available for a loan.
Both YT and SG would be great additions but
honestly don’t see either joining this window.
Raum would be fantastic but IMWO is to
good to be a rotational player.
This work?
LB…..Grimaldo
CM….Fofana
DM….Onana
RW/FWD…..Gakpo
Cost around 100M pounds.
I beleive is a very good player and a great signing for us but let’s see how good he really is amongst our sprinkle of not so good players.
Coming from city where every one chipped in with goals to a team who only a few chipped in is a bit different.
Being the main man from being part of a great team will be interesting
We definitely create enough chance with no end product so hopefully he can be at the end of it all to put the ball away in the back of the net
Will be disappointed if he doesnt end up with 20 plus for us in his first season barring being injury free
For the life of me, why are we not looking at Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester?? The guy has been posting incredible stats for the last 3 seasons at least. Ball recovery, interception, tackling etc, all in a team with a midfield of supposedly lesser caliber than Arsenal. He is available locally, probably cheap too and actually made the likes of Tielemans look good going forward. Maybe I am missing something the scouts can already see. Otherwise seems like a no-brainer to me to atleast try and attempt to scoop up tested and good players that will let our forwards express themselves more freely, from the league.
Jesus might’ve chosen Arsenal because of the salary and people at the Emirates
Similarly, Lisandro Martinez would likely choose Man United because of Ten Hag. So I believe Arsenal have got another option, which could be Tielemans
Yet another far too brief and undevelopred piece. The writer -for whatever reason- chose to ignore the obvious comment , which neede to be made, that Jesus had closely worked with MA for ove rthree highly successful and admirable years at City. And that is is therfore no surpricse that he would wish to renew that workingreationship with MA and us.
That does not negate the writers correct contention that Arsenal is a big enough club to attract top players from wherever .
BUT, the important point about Jesus and MA NEEDED to be made, but was omitted from this TOO BRIEF and undeveloped article.
If you are prepared to write an article, then I SAY WRITE IT FULLY, AND DO NOT SIMPLY TOSS OUT A FAR TOO SIMPLE PIECE!
Jon, stop critizing and write one yourself!
I am sure Jon Fox is a english teacher
Jon Fox, you are guilty of oversimplification of the transfer market and players mindset. Jesus signing for Arsenal may have been in part due to past relationship with MA, but it certainly does not lessen the fact that Jesus is a TOP PLAYER who will walk into the starting line up of many top teams in Europe that are currently doing far better than Arsenal and perhaps in the CL too. By logic, he doesnt need MA to reassure himself of starting games at any chosen top club in need of a proven number 9. So yeah the author made his damn point alright, which is Arsenal is still a big enough club to attract top talents. He chose to focus on that and he passed his message. Now before you go off shooting from the hips in your next response, ,remember that there are other big factors at play here for a player like Jesus making similar switch: a familiar league, some success in that same league, world cup year, players from same country, official #9 guaranteed position on offer, player’s personal selfish reasons, agents influence, family, one-upping city and Guardiola, competing with his supposedly better replacement in the same league and the need to prove himself, and whatever other motivating factors that has zero to do with MA.
Jesus knows Arteta but he came because he was promised a central striker role, something the other clubs didnt. In fact, i have been told he is guaranteed to be the central striker. Plus it isn’t something i am latching onto, i posted it weeks ago and i am confident that that is a massive reason he came. I think Jesus is a great talent but as a number 9?
We are also consistently among the top 4 when it comes to salary.
There is still time to create a side that will challenge. There are some rumours that we may go after Sergej Milenkovic-Savic. If that is true we will have outdone the N17 Imposters who got Bissouma. Bissouma is good…..Savic is better. Class player. Live in hope.
Disagree about Bissouma but MSM would be a statement. I have been told, we are not his preferred destination, so lets see what develops.
Sorry SMS.
Reggie…..MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) is for Arthritis. May be better than SMS for a couple of our players. You know who I mean…..the one who is sooooo sloooow.
Ha ha, i will have some of that.
The term top player is thrown around way too much. Haaland is a top player, VVD is a top player etc. etc
Is Jesus good, absolutely…would I rank him as a top player, no but with the potential to become one.
I disagree with that narrative. I think both players you mentioned are world class, just like Salla, kdb, etc, Messi and Ronaldo are in a class of theirs, but Jesus is a top player
Top means highest/uppermost, in English anyway. There is nothing above top, so in terms of English the best players in the world are top players.
So how do you define a top player then?
It’s about money.. If you are ready to pay the going Fee and wages then you are more likely to attract players..
That’s why Chelsea hijacked the Raphinha sage, they were willing to pay the selling club’s asking fee. But even with them willing to pay the £60 million and in the CL Raphinha is still not that bothered joining them but instead want to go to Barcelona.
That’s why United are nearly hijacking’s the Lisandro Martinez signing, they are willing to pay more than us hence why they are now favourites to get him ahead of us..
We still have the pull but have bigger competition. It just used to be United and us. But now we have United, Chelsea, Liverpool, City and even Spurs.. So more competitors with less talent to go around..
That’s why even during Wengers time we never got the big hype players that all the other big clubs were after. We have always got the Jesus type of lower tier talent that had the bigger club wanted to get rid (Ozil, Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, etc).
We were never willing to pay the going rates the top top sought after talent, hence even our own self made best players ended up moving to those bigger clubs due to them being offered more money and a chance to win big trophies..
Your second paragraph is why the writer is right. Despite having money Chelsea still fail to convince the player. Atm Chelsea should be the favourite if all transfers are based on financial power because Chelsea has more money than Barca atm
I’d say he joined Arsenal mainly because the club could guarantee him the most minutes in a World Cup year.
Sure, Arteta was another reason for him to join, maybe even his project, but I’d say it was 75% minutes and 25% Mikel/Project.
Well said and there are quite a few young Portuguese speaking players in out team that may have helped too.
Funny thing with some Arsenal fans, a player gets signed they talk bad, another team sign same player and they say; we bottled this signing. It’s getting exhausting to be honest. That is actually the reason people refer to arsenal fans as worst fanbase. What exactly do we want?
People are praising city for signing haaland, calling him world class andwhat not but let me tell you one thing though, bundesliga is different from premier league. Sancho was tearing it in Germany but in England he was made ordinary. Jesus is proven and he’s a hard worker. Im happy with this signing. Arsenal should go and get wan bissaka whom is great at defending to cover tomiyasu and he’ll come cheap too. Get belloti from Torino who is a monster of old fashion no 9 and won’t demand much playing time and he’s a free agent. Still 28 and at his peak. Then get ndidi from Leicester instead of tieleman and push partey forward a little. Get Martinez as a lb and this window will be a success. Sell
Bellerin,torreira,AMN,Mari. Loan Tavares,Latino,Azeez,Norton cuffy. And call it a nice window.