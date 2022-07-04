Jesus signing shows that Arsenal can still attract top players

There’s no doubting the Arsenal pull!

Despite not playing in the Champions League since 2017. Despite being a “banter” club in the recent past.

Despite being not a club which guarantees trophies, Arsenal have still the upper hand on many other clubs, when it comes to attracting players.

And Gabriel Jesus’s signing from Premier League champions Man City is yet another testament that the Emirates Stadium is still considered a great place to play by the players of the highest pedigree.

The City man was a subject of interest from a number of big boys across Europe such as Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham to name a few.

Three clubs tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus deal until Sunday, June 26… but he always wanted Arsenal as priority. Now it’s finally official and confirmed. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Signed last week, delivered today. £45m to Man City. Contract until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/DeOrRqn6IO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Even though Mikel Arteta might have played a big role in acquiring the 25-year-old, there is still a factor of putting on the iconic red and white jersey that goes through the minds of the players.

Why would a player, who’s used to winning things in his current club, want to move to a somewhat struggling side?

That’s where Arsenal and Arteta’s project come in. The Spaniard is building an exciting young team (the youngest in the league) and I’m pretty sure that other clubs would be worried and jealous of it.

Gabriel Jesus on Mikel Arteta: “We spoke a couple of times about the club, about the project, the future of the club. It was good, it was amazing. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy & very good coach”. pic.twitter.com/1JHa159RMo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

However, it’s not a time to rest on our laurels. There are still some positions that need an upgrade.

If we are able to acquire our targets before the transfer window shuts down in less than two months’ time, the club would be placing themselves in a very good position for near future success.

I can’t wait for the next season to get underway!

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window