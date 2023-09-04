Jesus speaks about the competition with Nketiah for a starting place

Gabriel Jesus, who netted Arsenal’s third goal in their 3-1 triumph over Manchester United yesterday, emphasises the healthy competition for a starting role alongside Eddie Nketiah as a positive factor for the club.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, there is a clear emphasis on having at least two strong options for each position in the squad. These are quality players who must strive diligently to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

Jesus, who was sidelined with an injury at the start of the season, acknowledges that Nketiah has been the primary striker during his absence. Now that he’s back, he’s prepared to battle for his place in the team.

It is a competition he is relishing and said after the win against Manchester United, as quoted by Football London:

“First of all, competition is always good – for me and for him.

“In all positions when you have competition it’s a good thing.

“From day one, I’m a big fan of Eddie because of the way he works and the way he trains is amazing. It’s not easy to come from the academy at a massive club and fight to play in the first team.

“Congrats to him, he’s doing so well and he deserves to be called in the England national team. For me personally, it’s good competition. It’s always good for the club because for sure he’s making me better and I’m making him better as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Nketiah’s competition is one that we need as it will spur them on to score more goals for us whenever either is on the pitch.

We need goals to deliver trophies and will keep supporting our strikers to do well in front of the net.

